Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke out

In Russia's Oryol, a thermal power plant was hit, and a fire broke out, UNN reports.

Something hit the Oryol TPP, it's on fire - said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

It is worth noting that this is the second attack on the Oryol TPP.

Earlier, local authorities acknowledged the fact of damage to the TPP as a result of a previous attack from January 8 to 9.