06:47 PM • 666 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 3926 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 8390 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 16913 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 14576 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17063 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 35233 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36073 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30449 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37743 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

In Oryol, Russia, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant as a result of an attack. This is the second attack on the Oryol TPP, the first took place on January 8-9.

Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke out

In Russia's Oryol, a thermal power plant was hit, and a fire broke out, UNN reports.

Something hit the Oryol TPP, it's on fire 

- said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Let's add

It is worth noting that this is the second attack on the Oryol TPP.

Earlier, local authorities acknowledged the fact of damage to the TPP as a result of a previous attack from January 8 to 9.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine