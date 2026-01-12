Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
In Oryol, Russia, a fire broke out at a thermal power plant as a result of an attack. This is the second attack on the Oryol TPP, the first took place on January 8-9.
Something hit the Oryol TPP, it's on fire
It is worth noting that this is the second attack on the Oryol TPP.
Earlier, local authorities acknowledged the fact of damage to the TPP as a result of a previous attack from January 8 to 9.