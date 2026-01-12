2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UN

Photo: AP

Last year, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since 2022. In particular, shelling led to the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 people, which is 31% more than in 2024. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), according to UNN.

Details

In 2025, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since 2022 - the report says.

In its monthly report on civilian harm, HRMMU confirmed that conflict-related violence in Ukraine in 2025 resulted in the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 people. The total number of civilian deaths and injuries in 2025 was 31% higher than in 2024 (2,088 killed; 9,138 injured) and 70% higher than in 2023 (1,974 killed; 6,651 injured).

The vast majority of civilian casualties confirmed by HRMMU in 2025 occurred in government-controlled territory of Ukraine as a result of attacks carried out by Russian armed forces (97%; 2,395 killed and 11,751 injured).

It is also reported that intensified attempts by Russian armed forces to seize territory led to civilian deaths and injuries, destruction of critical infrastructure, cessation of basic services, and new waves of displacement in frontline areas.

63% (9,253) of all casualties in 2025 occurred precisely in frontline areas. Older people, who constitute a significant proportion of those remaining in frontline villages, were particularly affected. HRMMU documented that individuals aged 60 and older accounted for over 45% (742 deaths) of civilians killed in frontline areas in 2025, although they comprise only 25% of Ukraine's total population - added the UN.

The use of short-range drones near the front line caused a significant number of civilian casualties: 577 people were killed and 3,288 were injured, which is 120% more compared to 2024 (226 killed; 1,528 injured).

Long-range weapons (missiles and loitering munitions) caused 35% of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2025 (682 killed; 4,443 injured), which is 65% more in terms of killed and injured compared to 2024 (531 killed; 2,569 injured).

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on January 9, four people died and 16 were injured. Critical infrastructure was damaged, and there were power outages.