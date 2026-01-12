$43.080.09
07:13 PM • 3666 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 7368 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 10014 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 12162 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21545 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 16153 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18082 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 37697 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36725 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30715 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21535 views
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In 2025, 2,514 civilians were killed and 12,142 injured in Ukraine, a 31% increase compared to 2024. Most casualties were recorded in government-controlled territory, especially in frontline areas.

2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UN
Photo: AP

Last year, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since 2022. In particular, shelling led to the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 people, which is 31% more than in 2024. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), according to UNN.

Details

In 2025, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since 2022

- the report says.

In its monthly report on civilian harm, HRMMU confirmed that conflict-related violence in Ukraine in 2025 resulted in the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 people. The total number of civilian deaths and injuries in 2025 was 31% higher than in 2024 (2,088 killed; 9,138 injured) and 70% higher than in 2023 (1,974 killed; 6,651 injured).

The vast majority of civilian casualties confirmed by HRMMU in 2025 occurred in government-controlled territory of Ukraine as a result of attacks carried out by Russian armed forces (97%; 2,395 killed and 11,751 injured).

It is also reported that intensified attempts by Russian armed forces to seize territory led to civilian deaths and injuries, destruction of critical infrastructure, cessation of basic services, and new waves of displacement in frontline areas.

63% (9,253) of all casualties in 2025 occurred precisely in frontline areas. Older people, who constitute a significant proportion of those remaining in frontline villages, were particularly affected. HRMMU documented that individuals aged 60 and older accounted for over 45% (742 deaths) of civilians killed in frontline areas in 2025, although they comprise only 25% of Ukraine's total population

- added the UN.

The use of short-range drones near the front line caused a significant number of civilian casualties: 577 people were killed and 3,288 were injured, which is 120% more compared to 2024 (226 killed; 1,528 injured).

Long-range weapons (missiles and loitering munitions) caused 35% of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2025 (682 killed; 4,443 injured), which is 65% more in terms of killed and injured compared to 2024 (531 killed; 2,569 injured).

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on January 9, four people died and 16 were injured. Critical infrastructure was damaged, and there were power outages.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
