Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
How to choose the perfect eyeshadow: textures, shades, and skin effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Over 70% of women face the problem of choosing the wrong eyeshadow. Choosing an eyeshadow palette is an investment in beauty and confidence.

How to choose the perfect eyeshadow: textures, shades, and skin effect

Have you ever wondered why some women look as if their eyes are shining, like stars in the night sky, while others' makeup seems dull and indistinct? According to research by the American Association of Cosmetologists, over 70% of women face the problem of incorrectly choosing eyeshadows, which leads to dissatisfaction with their appearance and even premature aging of the skin around the eyes due to low-quality products. That is why choosing an eyeshadow palette is not just a purchase, but an investment in your beauty and confidence. In this article, we will delve deep into the world of eyeshadows, analyze their varieties, textures, secrets of selection and application, so that you can create the perfect makeup that will emphasize your uniqueness.

Eyeshadow Varieties: From Classic to Innovative Textures

Eyeshadow is a basic element of any makeup that can radically change your look. They come in various forms, and each texture has its advantages. Let's start with dry eyeshadows, which are the most common due to their versatility. These products, often pressed into compact eyeshadow palettes, are easy to apply and last well throughout the day. For example, matte dry eyeshadows are ideal for daytime makeup, as they do not reflect light and create a natural effect.

But if you are looking for something more spectacular, pay attention to loose eyeshadows. They resemble powder, are easily blended, and allow you to create smooth color transitions, which is especially useful for professional makeup artists. However, when working with them, it is worth using a primer - a special makeup base that fixes the pigment and prevents fallout. Loose eyeshadows are often included in palettes with a large number of shades, allowing you to experiment without limits.

Cream eyeshadows, on the other hand, are distinguished by a soft, cream-like texture. They contain moisturizing components, such as oils or wax, which makes them ideal for dry skin. Applying such eyeshadows is a real pleasure: just blend with your fingers, and they will lie evenly, effortlessly. However, for oily skin, it is better to choose liquid eyeshadows, which dry quickly and provide durability even in hot weather. These eyeshadows, saturated with glycerin, do not crease in the eyelids and are suitable for an active lifestyle.

Let's not forget about innovative options, such as baked eyeshadows. They are made using a special technology - a mixture of pigments is baked at a low temperature, which makes the texture silky and radiant. Baked eyeshadow palettes often have a pearlescent finish that adds depth to the eyes. And for quick makeup, eyeshadow sticks or pencils are suitable: compact, convenient for travel, they allow you to create a smoky effect in a matter of seconds. Mineral eyeshadows, made from natural minerals without harmful additives, will be a salvation for sensitive skin, as they are hypoallergenic and do not cause irritation.

And finally, mousse eyeshadows - light, airy, like a cloud. They do not require special tools for application and lie perfectly on the eyelid, creating a natural look. Each of these textures has its own "finish" - from matte (without shimmer, for correcting eye shape) to shimmering or pearlescent (with microparticles that reflect light). For example, a satin finish gives a soft gloss without excessive shimmer, and chameleon eyeshadows change shade depending on the lighting, adding mystery.

Choosing an Eyeshadow Palette by Eye Color, Skin, and Color Type

Choosing an eyeshadow palette is an art that depends on many factors. First, determine your color type: warm (golden skin tones, red or brown hair) or cool (pink skin undertone, gray or blue eyes). For warm types, shades of bronze, ochre, or peach are suitable, which harmoniously blend with the natural color. Cool types will shine in lilac, purple, or gray tones.

Eye color also plays a key role. For blue-eyed beauties, we recommend contrasting shades, such as warm brown or gold, to emphasize depth. Green eyes come alive with purple or burgundy eyeshadows - this is a classic complementary principle in colorimetry, where opposite colors enhance each other. Brown-eyed people will suit neutral beige or chocolate eyeshadow palettes, and gray eyes will benefit from silvery or smoky options. Remember: a universal choice is nude shades, which suit everyone and do not overload the look.

Skin type is no less important. For dry skin, choose cream or liquid eyeshadows with moisturizing ingredients, such as vitamin E, to avoid flaking. Oily skin needs matte dry eyeshadows that do not crease. If your skin is sensitive, look for mineral palettes without parabens. Test the product on your wrist: quality eyeshadows apply evenly, without lumps, and last at least 4-6 hours. Avoid cheap options from unknown brands - they may contain harmful dyes that cause allergies.

Another aspect is age and skin condition. For mature skin, avoid shimmery textures that emphasize wrinkles; choose matte or satin. Young girls can experiment with bright eyeshadow palettes, adding highlighter to the inner corners of the eyes.

Considering Eye Shape, Occasion, and Trends for Perfect Makeup

Eye shape determines how an eyeshadow palette will unleash its potential. If your eyelids are hooded, use medium-intensity eyeshadows on the movable part, and darker ones in the crease to visually lift the gaze. For wide-set eyes, darken the outer corners with matte shades, starting from the middle of the eyelid. Close-set eyes are "separated" by light eyeshadows on the inner corners and dark ones on the outer corners. Drooping corners are corrected with dark eyeshadows applied upwards towards the eyebrows, creating a "cat eye" effect.

The occasion depends on the event. Daytime makeup means restrained nude eyeshadow palettes for the office or walks. Evening makeup means shimmering pearlescent shades for parties. For a wedding or photoshoot, choose long-lasting liquid eyeshadows that will withstand tears of joy. Modern trends, such as "cut crease" (a sharp line in the eyelid crease) or "halo eyes" (a light center with dark edges), require palettes with several shades for gradients.

Integrate eyeshadows with other products: primer fixes the color, highlighter adds radiance, and an eyebrow pencil completes the look. For inspiration, look at celebrities - for example, Jennifer Lopez often uses bronze eyeshadow palettes for her warm color type.

Application Tips, Common Mistakes, and Eyeshadow Care

Eyeshadow application begins with preparation: even out the eyelid tone with foundation, apply primer. Use three shades: a basic nude on the entire eyelid, a dark one on the corners for depth, and a light one for accents. Blend in circular motions to avoid harsh lines. For durability, powder the layers. Wet application enhances the pigment, ideal for evening.

Common mistakes: too much product, leading to fallout; ignoring eye shape, making the gaze heavy; using expired eyeshadows that harm the skin. Store eyeshadow palettes in a cool place, no longer than 6-12 months, and regularly clean brushes.

Avoid excessive white eyeshadows - they can create a "mask" effect. Instead, mix colors for unique combinations. If you wear contact lenses, choose non-flaking textures.

A properly selected eyeshadow palette will turn your makeup into a true masterpiece. Experiment, consider your features, and your eyes will always attract admiring glances. If in doubt, start with a universal nude palette - and step by step discover new horizons of beauty.

Lilia Podolyak

