Trump to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado: Media learns date

US President Donald Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, January 15. This was reported by CNN, citing an unnamed senior White House official, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Machado's visit to the White House will take place after the president refused to support her following US military strikes in Caracas and the capture of the country's leader Nicolas Maduro, whose vice president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president.

Shortly after the January 3 operation, Trump said Machado would have a hard time governing Venezuela, saying she had no popular support or respect. - the article says.

The publication indicates that Machado has what Trump has long sought - a Nobel Peace Prize. She offered to share her award with the US president, and he said it would be an "honor" for her to receive it, although the Norwegian Nobel Institute said the prize could not be shared.

Recall

US President Donald Trump did not support the candidacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Corina Machado for the presidency of Venezuela after the US captured Nicolas Maduro.

