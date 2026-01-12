Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with a British podcast, stated that she would vote for unification with Romania if a relevant referendum were held. According to the head of state, such a step would help protect the country's democracy from increasing pressure from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sandu emphasized that in the current geopolitical conditions, it is becoming increasingly difficult for small states to maintain sovereignty.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a democracy, as a sovereign country, and, of course, to resist Russia." - she noted.

The president, whose party received a new mandate in last September's elections, has repeatedly accused the Kremlin of interfering in Moldova's internal affairs. Unification with neighboring Romania would automatically mean accession to the European Union and NATO for Chisinau.

Public Opinion and the Path to the EU

Despite the president's personal stance, the idea of reunification currently does not have unanimous support among the population. Although about 1.5 million Moldovans already have Romanian citizenship, data from recent sociological surveys show that only about a third of citizens support unification with Bucharest.

Russia intensifies activities in Transnistria to divert Ukraine's resources - intelligence

Sandu acknowledged these discrepancies and emphasized that at this stage, integration into the EU remains the strategic and "more realistic goal." The country's government plans to complete the process of joining the European Union by 2030, despite the need for complex reforms and opposition from pro-Russian forces within the country.

Moldova closes "Russian House": parliament to denounce agreement with Russia on cultural centers