Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Maia Sandu stated that she would support Moldova's unification with Romania if a referendum were held

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that she would vote for unification with Romania if a referendum were held. She believes this would help protect the country's democracy from Russian pressure.

Maia Sandu stated that she would support Moldova's unification with Romania if a referendum were held

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with a British podcast, stated that she would vote for unification with Romania if a relevant referendum were held. According to the head of state, such a step would help protect the country's democracy from increasing pressure from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sandu emphasized that in the current geopolitical conditions, it is becoming increasingly difficult for small states to maintain sovereignty.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a democracy, as a sovereign country, and, of course, to resist Russia."

- she noted.

The president, whose party received a new mandate in last September's elections, has repeatedly accused the Kremlin of interfering in Moldova's internal affairs. Unification with neighboring Romania would automatically mean accession to the European Union and NATO for Chisinau.

Public Opinion and the Path to the EU

Despite the president's personal stance, the idea of reunification currently does not have unanimous support among the population. Although about 1.5 million Moldovans already have Romanian citizenship, data from recent sociological surveys show that only about a third of citizens support unification with Bucharest.

Russia intensifies activities in Transnistria to divert Ukraine's resources - intelligence10.12.25, 13:06 • 4792 views

Sandu acknowledged these discrepancies and emphasized that at this stage, integration into the EU remains the strategic and "more realistic goal." The country's government plans to complete the process of joining the European Union by 2030, despite the need for complex reforms and opposition from pro-Russian forces within the country. 

Moldova closes "Russian House": parliament to denounce agreement with Russia on cultural centers27.11.25, 18:09 • 4240 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
