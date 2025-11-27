Moldova closes "Russian House": parliament to denounce agreement with Russia on cultural centers

The Parliament of Moldova adopted in the second reading a decision to denounce the agreement with Russia on the creation and functioning of cultural centers. As a result, the "Russian House" will be closed in Chisinau. The decision was supported by 57 deputies during the meeting on November 27. This was reported by Newsmaker, writes UNN.

The press service of the parliament reported that the denunciation project was developed at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Russian drones violated Moldova's airspace in February 2025.

The parliament reminded that according to the denounced agreement, Russia opened a cultural center in Chisinau in 2009. At the same time, Moldova did not open a similar center in the Russian Federation, which already violates the balance and goals of the agreement.

Proponents of the denunciation note that the Russian cultural center is subordinate to the Russian embassy and is financed by "Rossotrudnichestvo", which is under international sanctions.

In the EU, "Rossotrudnichestvo" is qualified as the main state body that projects the Kremlin's soft power and its hybrid influence, including the promotion of the so-called concept of the "Russian world" – added in parliament.

The authors of the project also emphasize that in the current geopolitical situation, "the agreement with the Russian Federation can be used to promote distorted narratives, and this threatens Moldova's information security."

For reference

Moldova and Russia signed this agreement in 1998. It aimed to popularize history and culture, as well as to inform the public about the development of political, economic, scientific and educational processes of both states. However, due to the current geopolitical situation and the high risk of disinformation, the Ministry of Culture proposed to denounce the agreement.

