Expected to enter port for oil loading: Russia attacked a Panamanian-flagged tanker with a drone, one crew member injured

A Russian UAV hit a Panamanian-flagged tanker that was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil, injuring one crew member. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

An enemy UAV hit a Panamanian-flagged tanker that was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil. Unfortunately, one crew member was injured. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance. Maritime rescue services are already on site, extinguishing the fire on board. - Kuleba reported.

Also, according to him, there was an attack on a San Marino-flagged vessel that was leaving the port with a cargo of corn. There were no casualties, and the vessel continues to move.

This is further proof that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety. Despite the constant terror from the aggressor, Ukraine continues to operate its ports and fulfill its international obligations. - Kuleba emphasized.

