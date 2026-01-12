$43.080.09
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 11422 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 11394 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 14562 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 31846 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 34060 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 29782 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37109 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 43771 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 37344 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Publications
Exclusives
Expected to enter port for oil loading: Russia attacked a Panamanian-flagged tanker with a drone, one crew member injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A Russian UAV hit a Panamanian-flagged tanker awaiting oil loading, injuring one crew member. A San Marino-flagged vessel leaving port with corn was also attacked.

Expected to enter port for oil loading: Russia attacked a Panamanian-flagged tanker with a drone, one crew member injured

A Russian UAV hit a Panamanian-flagged tanker that was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil, injuring one crew member. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

An enemy UAV hit a Panamanian-flagged tanker that was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil. Unfortunately, one crew member was injured. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance. Maritime rescue services are already on site, extinguishing the fire on board.

- Kuleba reported.

Also, according to him, there was an attack on a San Marino-flagged vessel that was leaving the port with a cargo of corn. There were no casualties, and the vessel continues to move.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 9986 views

This is further proof that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety. Despite the constant terror from the aggressor, Ukraine continues to operate its ports and fulfill its international obligations.

- Kuleba emphasized.

Russia attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member09.01.26, 17:43 • 4324 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Panama
Ukraine