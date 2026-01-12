Parliament not planning to appoint head of Ministry of Justice tomorrow - MP

$43.080.09
06:47 PM • 844 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 4162 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 8612 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17092 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 14655 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17106 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 35332 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36096 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30458 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37746 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 3976 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 31274 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 11572 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 13698 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 26151 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17099 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 26403 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 35340 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 31514 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 37560 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31283 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27116 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33168 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35389 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91448 views
Parliament not planning to appoint head of Ministry of Justice tomorrow - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Verkhovna Rada is not planning to appoint Denys Maslov as the head of the Ministry of Justice. The official reason is the lack of a replacement for the position of committee head.

Parliament not planning to appoint head of Ministry of Justice tomorrow - MP

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada does not plan to appoint MP, head of the Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov as the head of the Ministry of Justice. The official reason is that there is no replacement for him as the head of the committee. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details 

As Zheleznyak reported, tomorrow it is planned to dismiss Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Digital Transformation, and Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. 

A number of appointments are also planned, including Fedorov as Minister of Defense, Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, and MP Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund. 

If you are an attentive reader, you have noticed that there is no Ministry of Justice yet. The issue of Denys Maslov's appointment has been postponed. The official reason is that they are allegedly looking for a replacement for the head of the committee (which obviously does not correspond to reality). The SBU also has no permanent head yet. They allegedly want to see how Khmara will cope in the status of acting. 

- added Zheleznyak. 

Recall 

Tomorrow, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider only personnel appointments. Voting on draft laws is not expected. 

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Halushchenko
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denys Shmyhal