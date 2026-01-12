Parliament not planning to appoint head of Ministry of Justice tomorrow - MP

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada does not plan to appoint MP, head of the Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov as the head of the Ministry of Justice. The official reason is that there is no replacement for him as the head of the committee. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak reported, tomorrow it is planned to dismiss Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Digital Transformation, and Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU.

A number of appointments are also planned, including Fedorov as Minister of Defense, Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, and MP Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund.

If you are an attentive reader, you have noticed that there is no Ministry of Justice yet. The issue of Denys Maslov's appointment has been postponed. The official reason is that they are allegedly looking for a replacement for the head of the committee (which obviously does not correspond to reality). The SBU also has no permanent head yet. They allegedly want to see how Khmara will cope in the status of acting. - added Zheleznyak.

Recall

Tomorrow, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider only personnel appointments. Voting on draft laws is not expected.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.