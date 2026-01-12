Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the decision of the Muralto municipality in Switzerland to cancel the screening of the propaganda film "Maidan: The Road to War," produced by the Russian state resource RT. In his official Telegram channel, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that freedom of speech cannot serve as a cover for disinformation and justification of military aggression. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, the cancellation of the screening was the result of joint efforts by Ukrainian diplomats and public activists. Sybiha stressed that Russia has long used culture as a tool of war, trying to manipulate European public opinion.

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"

The goal has always been one: to undermine European societies and manipulate public opinion. But the reality of war is far from the clichés created by Russian literature, theater, and ballet. - the minister noted.

Responsibility for war and war crimes

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the responsibility of the entire Russian society for the continuation of aggression against Ukraine. He noted that the current war, in terms of its duration and level of atrocities, has already exceeded the scale of the Eastern Front of World War II.

Despite all the books about the "mysterious Russian soul" and other nonsense, Russia has raised a generation of war criminals who kill, rape, loot, and torture people in Ukraine. - Sybiha stated.

The minister called the RT-produced film "toxic mental poison" and an example of state propaganda that has no place in European public spaces. He expressed gratitude to the Swiss authorities for understanding the threat and protecting the European cultural space from Russian information influence.

Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha