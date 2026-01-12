The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the municipality in Switzerland to cancel the screening of the propaganda film "RT"

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 1494 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 3870 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 7474 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 10888 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 19690 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15670 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17701 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 36744 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36411 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30570 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.7m/s
82%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 33802 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 13011 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 15141 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 28807 views
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announcedVideo01:53 PM • 3986 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 19706 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 28924 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 36754 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 33923 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 38728 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31961 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27744 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33733 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35928 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91977 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the municipality in Switzerland to cancel the screening of the propaganda film "RT"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the cancellation of the screening of the RT propaganda film in Switzerland. Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that freedom of speech cannot be a cover for disinformation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the municipality in Switzerland to cancel the screening of the propaganda film "RT"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the decision of the Muralto municipality in Switzerland to cancel the screening of the propaganda film "Maidan: The Road to War," produced by the Russian state resource RT. In his official Telegram channel, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that freedom of speech cannot serve as a cover for disinformation and justification of military aggression. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, the cancellation of the screening was the result of joint efforts by Ukrainian diplomats and public activists. Sybiha stressed that Russia has long used culture as a tool of war, trying to manipulate European public opinion.

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"09.01.26, 09:26 • 22921 view

The goal has always been one: to undermine European societies and manipulate public opinion. But the reality of war is far from the clichés created by Russian literature, theater, and ballet.

- the minister noted.

Responsibility for war and war crimes

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the responsibility of the entire Russian society for the continuation of aggression against Ukraine. He noted that the current war, in terms of its duration and level of atrocities, has already exceeded the scale of the Eastern Front of World War II.

Despite all the books about the "mysterious Russian soul" and other nonsense, Russia has raised a generation of war criminals who kill, rape, loot, and torture people in Ukraine.

- Sybiha stated.

The minister called the RT-produced film "toxic mental poison" and an example of state propaganda that has no place in European public spaces. He expressed gratitude to the Swiss authorities for understanding the threat and protecting the European cultural space from Russian information influence.

Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha12.01.26, 09:46 • 2890 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCultureNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Film
Andriy Sybiha
Switzerland
Europe
Ukraine