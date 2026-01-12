Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on longer than the 1941-1945 war between the Nazi Third Reich and the USSR — 1418 days. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha notes that during this war, Russia committed atrocities on Ukrainian soil unprecedented in scale and cruelty, unseen since World War II. However, it failed to break Ukraine or the spirit of our people.

During this time, Russia has not achieved any strategic goal of its aggression. Instead, it suffered huge losses — over 1.2 million killed and wounded, as well as huge losses in military equipment.

"As Russia intensifies its terror in the middle of winter in another attempt to undermine Ukraine's resistance and international unity, now is the time to increase pressure on Moscow with additional tough sanctions and provide increased support to Ukraine," the minister emphasizes.

"Ukraine remains strong and firmly committed to working closely with the United States and our European allies to bring about lasting peace and ensure long-term security in Europe," he concludes.

