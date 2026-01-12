Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha

$43.080.09
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
January 11, 06:21 PM • 21252 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
January 11, 04:41 PM • 30085 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 28429 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 28170 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 51634 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 36182 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35030 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44939 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70927 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for Ukraine
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 51634 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115575 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
The Diplomat

Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Russia's war against Ukraine has been ongoing for 1418 days, exceeding the duration of World War II from 1941-1945. Russia has not achieved its strategic goals, suffering over 1.2 million casualties.

Russia's war against Ukraine lasts 1418 days: the aggressor has not achieved any strategic goal - Sybiha

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on longer than the 1941-1945 war between the Nazi Third Reich and the USSR — 1418 days. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha notes that during this war, Russia committed atrocities on Ukrainian soil unprecedented in scale and cruelty, unseen since World War II. However, it failed to break Ukraine or the spirit of our people.

During this time, Russia has not achieved any strategic goal of its aggression. Instead, it suffered huge losses — over 1.2 million killed and wounded, as well as huge losses in military equipment.

"As Russia intensifies its terror in the middle of winter in another attempt to undermine Ukraine's resistance and international unity, now is the time to increase pressure on Moscow with additional tough sanctions and provide increased support to Ukraine," the minister emphasizes.

"Ukraine remains strong and firmly committed to working closely with the United States and our European allies to bring about lasting peace and ensure long-term security in Europe," he concludes.

Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles12.01.26, 07:06 • 2952 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine