Bill introduced in US Congress to annex Greenland and grant it statehood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced the "Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act." He considers Greenland a vital national security asset, controlling Arctic shipping lanes.

Bill introduced in US Congress to annex Greenland and grant it statehood

Republican Congressman Randy Fine of Florida on Monday, January 12, introduced the "Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act" in the House of Representatives. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Justifying the need for the bill, Congressman Fine called Greenland "a vital national security asset," not a remote outpost. According to him, control over the island means control over key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture that protects the territory of the United States.

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday11.01.26, 06:43 • 12114 views

America cannot leave this future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security

- Fine emphasized.

He also noted that after the removal of Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela, the US must continue decisive actions to restore its dominant role in the world.

Mechanisms of annexation and integration

The bill authorizes the President of the United States to take any measures necessary for the annexation or acquisition of Greenland as an American territory. In addition, the document provides for:

  • submission to Congress of a report listing changes to federal law necessary to grant Greenland the status of the 51st US state;
    • defining the legal framework for the full integration of the territory into the political system of the United States.

      Randy Fine's bill was a continuation of a series of attempts by American lawmakers to legalize claims to the island, including last year's "Make Greenland Great Again Act." At the same time, the government of Greenland and the Danish authorities have repeatedly emphasized the impossibility of any annexation, stressing that the island is part of NATO through the Danish Commonwealth and is developing towards its own independence. 

      Greenland rejected any US territorial claims and advocated for protection within NATO12.01.26, 20:28 • 1778 views

      Stepan Haftko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Greenland
      United States House of Representatives
      United States Congress
      NATO
      Venezuela
      Denmark
      United States
      Florida