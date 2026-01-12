Schedules will be in effect in all regions: Ukrenergo announced whether electricity will be cut off on January 13

$43.080.09
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
02:17 PM • 10751 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 11026 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 14233 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 31363 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 08:44 AM • 33809 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 29659 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36997 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 43608 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 37243 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 33370 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 26677 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 7976 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 11050 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 21249 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:17 PM • 10748 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 21308 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 31359 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 26730 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 33421 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 29742 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 25753 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 31958 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 34280 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 90323 views
Schedules will be in effect in all regions: Ukrenergo announced whether electricity will be cut off on January 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 13, hourly outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Schedules will be in effect in all regions: Ukrenergo announced whether electricity will be cut off on January 13

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 13, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company adds that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko12.01.26, 12:45 • 3220 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine