Schedules will be in effect in all regions: Ukrenergo announced whether electricity will be cut off on January 13

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 13, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company adds that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo summarized.

Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko