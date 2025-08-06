Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40048 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 30395 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 34009 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 36237 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 62843 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 33798 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123892 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 78290 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 165776 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 88360 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.3m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 40702 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53295 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 49828 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 20657 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 15863 views
Publications
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 12506 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 12861 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 40062 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold07:40 AM • 21122 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123902 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 16159 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 50188 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - MediaAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 53632 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 89626 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 109376 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT

Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12553 views

Serhiy Kuzminykh, despite the ban on marketing agreements in the pharmaceutical market, continues to promote theses regarding the influence of marketing on drug prices.

Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it

Despite the ban on marketing agreements in the pharmaceutical market being in effect for almost half a year, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to repeat the theses of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia" and insist that marketing is to blame for the high prices of medicines in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since March 1, 2025, a complete ban on concluding marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies has been in effect. The main argument of the initiators of this ban was to reduce drug prices for patients. Almost 6 months have passed, but the promised effect has not yet materialized. On the contrary, according to analysts, the average cost of some medicines has increased.

Today, even the Ministry of Health admits - prices have not decreased after the ban on marketing agreements.

Despite these facts, Serhiy Kuzminykh again talks about marketing as the main evil. In his new post, the MP states that patients demand a complete ban on marketing to curb price increases.

"Patients demand: until the end of the war, marketing payments must be zeroed out. Manufacturers should direct the saved billions to reduce drug prices!" - emphasizes the MP.

However, these payments are already prohibited, but the funds "saved" on them, which is about half a billion hryvnias per month, manufacturers, it seems, did not direct to discounts on medicines.

A logical question arises: why does Kuzminykh - a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health - knowing about the ineffectiveness of the ban, continue to insist on already implemented measures? The answer may lie in his connections with the pharmaceutical business.

As is known, Kuzminykh had contacts with large pharmaceutical businesses even before his parliamentary career. In particular, the charitable organization "Zagoria Family Foundation", founded by the owners of the pharmaceutical plant "Darnytsia" Kateryna and Hlib Zagoria, provided over 9.5 million UAH to the Kuzminykh brothers' fund in 2016-2018. Today, the MP actively promotes narratives that completely coincide with the position of this manufacturer - a complete ban on marketing, pharmacies are too strong and should be restricted.

One can argue for a long time about the expediency of marketing payments, but one thing is obvious: they were banned, and the promised price reduction did not happen.

Recall

UNN journalists, after talking with representatives of the pharmaceutical market and sources close to the family of the owners of the "Darnytsia" plant, Kateryna and Hlib Zagoria, found out that in early summer 2024, the Zagorias, probably, developed a plan for market redistribution, the purpose of which is to displace small manufacturers, eliminate large distributors, and shift responsibility for high drug prices to pharmacy chains. The implementation of this plan would be impossible without political support, so, according to sources, "Darnytsia" turned to People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, a long-time acquaintance of the family and head of the subcommittee on pharmacy.

The first stage was a campaign against pharmacy marketing, which was presented in the public space as the main reason for "markups" on prices. As a result of public pressure, the Ministry of Health was forced to limit marketing, but the promised price reduction did not happen - manufacturers, including "Darnytsia", reduced the cost of only a few drugs from the TOP-100 list, while prices for other drugs remained unchanged or began to rise. At the same time, "Darnytsia"'s profit, according to various estimates, increased by half a billion hryvnias monthly.

Despite the fact that the promised effect for patients was not achieved, Kuzminykh continues to openly promote the interests of "Darnytsia" - both through social networks, and through controlled media, and at closed meetings. In addition, according to journalists, the charitable foundation, co-founded by Kuzminykh, received significant sums from the Zagoria family foundation - co-owners of "Darnytsia". This even became the subject of a NAZK check.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine