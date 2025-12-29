There were fewer drones and the attack time was "floating": the Russian Ministry of Defense accidentally exposed Lavrov's and Ushakov's lies about the strike on Putin's residence

The Russian Ministry of Defense decided to clarify the figures regarding the drones that allegedly attacked the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – there were significantly fewer drones, and the time of the “attack” was floating, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the repulsion of a UAV attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, 18 drones were intercepted over the region by 7:00 on December 29. And another 23 – from 7:00 to 9:00.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claims that 49 UAVs were intercepted over the Bryansk region and one over the Smolensk region on their way to the residence in the Novgorod region.

Recall

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that "on the night of December 28-29" 91 drones that attacked Putin's residence were shot down. But according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, only 89 were shot down at night (before 7 am), and throughout Russia.

In addition, Ushakov, after the conversation between Putin and Trump, also stated that drones attacked the residence at night – "almost immediately after" the end of negotiations between the American and Ukrainian presidents (they ended before 2 am Moscow time).