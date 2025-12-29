$42.060.13
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 4222 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 7684 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 8168 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 12512 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15296 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 15183 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 18868 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 20403 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20783 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37200 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
There were fewer drones and the attack time was "floating": the Russian Ministry of Defense accidentally exposed Lavrov's and Ushakov's lies about the strike on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on December 29, 18 drones were intercepted over the Novgorod region before 7:00 AM and another 23 from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Also, 49 UAVs were intercepted over the Bryansk region and one over the Smolensk region, allegedly en route to the residence.

There were fewer drones and the attack time was "floating": the Russian Ministry of Defense accidentally exposed Lavrov's and Ushakov's lies about the strike on Putin's residence

The Russian Ministry of Defense decided to clarify the figures regarding the drones that allegedly attacked the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – there were significantly fewer drones, and the time of the “attack” was floating, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the repulsion of a UAV attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, 18 drones were intercepted over the region by 7:00 on December 29. And another 23 – from 7:00 to 9:00.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claims that 49 UAVs were intercepted over the Bryansk region and one over the Smolensk region on their way to the residence in the Novgorod region.

Key intelligence agencies of the world must possess real information: Zelenskyy on the Russian fake regarding the attack on Putin's residence29.12.25, 20:30 • 1732 views

Recall

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that "on the night of December 28-29" 91 drones that attacked Putin's residence were shot down. But according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, only 89 were shot down at night (before 7 am), and throughout Russia.

Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attacked29.12.25, 21:09 • 1626 views

In addition, Ushakov, after the conversation between Putin and Trump, also stated that drones attacked the residence at night – "almost immediately after" the end of negotiations between the American and Ukrainian presidents (they ended before 2 am Moscow time).

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Bryansk Oblast
Donald Trump