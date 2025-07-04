Drone Coalition expands: Belgium and Turkey join

The ranks of the Drone Coalition, which provides military assistance to Ukraine in the field of unmanned technologies and systems, have increased. Belgium and Turkey joined the coalition on Thursday, July 3. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

At the meeting of the steering committee of the international drone coalition in Riga, the desire of Belgium and Turkey to join the international drone coalition, led by Latvia and Great Britain, was supported. - the report says.

It is noted that the coalition now includes 20 countries that provide military assistance to Ukraine in this area. In 2025, coalition members pledged to allocate 2.75 billion euros to support Ukraine and contributed 180 million to the joint procurement fund, led by Great Britain.

"These funds are intended for centralized procurement of drone technologies by the Drone Coalition, as well as for national support from each coalition country," the ministry added.

Recall

The Drone Coalition for Ukraine can expand to 20 participants, including Belgium and Turkey. Participants pledged to allocate 2.75 billion euros.

Latvia sent 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within six months.

According to Delfi, in 2024, the support of coalition member countries to Ukraine amounted to 1.8 billion euros. Within the coalition, an international fund was created, which in 2024 attracted funding totaling over 80 million euros.

The coalition includes 18 countries - Latvia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden.