$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 8402 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 20373 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 19924 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 18309 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 19651 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 16661 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 15857 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 22217 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 31796 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21788 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 18366 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custodyDecember 30, 02:45 PM • 8348 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underwayDecember 30, 03:29 PM • 17254 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 3104:59 PM • 7130 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy07:25 PM • 4752 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 31965 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 35508 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 31796 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 58479 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 57583 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kupiansk
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 1980 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 20376 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 18422 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 30930 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 44049 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Series
Starlink

US Ambassador to NATO questions Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Russia's claims about Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence may not be true. He emphasized the need to review data from US intelligence agencies regarding the incident.

US Ambassador to NATO questions Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence

Russia's claims of a supposed Ukrainian attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence may not be true. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with Fox Business, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, it is necessary to review the data of American intelligence services regarding this incident.

It's unclear if it actually happened

- said the diplomat.

At the same time, he emphasized that if such actions were confirmed, they would look illogical against the backdrop of statements about approaching peace agreements.

To be so close to a possible peace agreement and at the same time take steps that might seem ill-considered or unhelpful would be strange

- Whitaker pointed out.

He added that the key is the conclusion of US and allied intelligence services as to whether the incident actually took place.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing attacks on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he doesn't like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.

France doubts Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence due to lack of evidence30.12.25, 23:20 • 864 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine