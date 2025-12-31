Russia's claims of a supposed Ukrainian attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence may not be true. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with Fox Business, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, it is necessary to review the data of American intelligence services regarding this incident.

It's unclear if it actually happened - said the diplomat.

At the same time, he emphasized that if such actions were confirmed, they would look illogical against the backdrop of statements about approaching peace agreements.

To be so close to a possible peace agreement and at the same time take steps that might seem ill-considered or unhelpful would be strange - Whitaker pointed out.

He added that the key is the conclusion of US and allied intelligence services as to whether the incident actually took place.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing attacks on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he doesn't like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.

France doubts Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence due to lack of evidence