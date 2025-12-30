$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 17716 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 18014 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 16781 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 18479 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15972 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 15239 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 21567 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
December 30, 09:46 AM • 30638 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21469 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to drink alcohol without excessive consequences: top 5 simple tips for the holiday table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Simple rules for drinking alcohol that help avoid unpleasant consequences.

How to drink alcohol without excessive consequences: top 5 simple tips for the holiday table

Festive feasts are often accompanied by alcohol, but improper consumption of alcohol can spoil the mood and well-being the very next day. UNN has prepared for you a selection of simple rules to avoid unpleasant consequences after drinking alcohol.

Top 5 simple rules for drinking alcohol

The first and universal rule is to eat a snack. This tradition exists among many peoples and has a completely practical explanation. The fact is that food helps the digestive system cope with alcohol, and fatty foods even have the ability to slow down the absorption of alcohol into the blood, while drinking alcohol on an empty stomach significantly enhances its negative effects. Therefore, if you pour a glass, make sure there is a plate with a dish nearby.

The second important rule is not to mix alcoholic beverages of different strengths and origins. For example, combining grape spirits with grain spirits is often poorly tolerated by the body. The best option: choose one drink for the evening or at least do not lower the degree.

The third thing that is also worth noting is that alcohol consumption should be stopped 3-4 hours before bedtime, because during rest the body is not able to effectively process either food or alcohol.

The fourth rule is that it is no less important to drink water, because one of the most harmful effects of alcohol is dehydration of the body, which often causes headaches and poor health. Ideally, drink a glass of water after each serving of alcohol. At the same time, you should avoid carbonated drinks, because carbon dioxide accelerates intoxication and increases the load on the body.

And the last, fifth recommendation is not to forget that individual drinks have their own nuances of consumption. For example, it is better to drink vodka in small portions and eat a good snack, combine wine with appropriate dishes, and sparkling wines should not be eaten with fatty foods. As for strong drinks, such as whiskey or cognac, it is better to consume such alcohol slowly and in moderation.

If the morning is not "good"

If your well-being after the holidays leaves much to be desired, the best helpers remain rest, water, warm tea, juices, a shower and fresh air. The body needs time and strength to recover. However, if the party was too "alcoholic" and you feel an unusually strong hangover and worsening of your well-being - immediately consult a doctor.

So, following these simple rules will help you spend the holidays pleasantly and without unnecessary health consequences!

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

Alla Kiosak

HealthLife hack
New Year