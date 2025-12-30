How to drink alcohol without excessive consequences: top 5 simple tips for the holiday table

Festive feasts are often accompanied by alcohol, but improper consumption of alcohol can spoil the mood and well-being the very next day. UNN has prepared for you a selection of simple rules to avoid unpleasant consequences after drinking alcohol.

Top 5 simple rules for drinking alcohol

The first and universal rule is to eat a snack. This tradition exists among many peoples and has a completely practical explanation. The fact is that food helps the digestive system cope with alcohol, and fatty foods even have the ability to slow down the absorption of alcohol into the blood, while drinking alcohol on an empty stomach significantly enhances its negative effects. Therefore, if you pour a glass, make sure there is a plate with a dish nearby.

The second important rule is not to mix alcoholic beverages of different strengths and origins. For example, combining grape spirits with grain spirits is often poorly tolerated by the body. The best option: choose one drink for the evening or at least do not lower the degree.

The third thing that is also worth noting is that alcohol consumption should be stopped 3-4 hours before bedtime, because during rest the body is not able to effectively process either food or alcohol.

The fourth rule is that it is no less important to drink water, because one of the most harmful effects of alcohol is dehydration of the body, which often causes headaches and poor health. Ideally, drink a glass of water after each serving of alcohol. At the same time, you should avoid carbonated drinks, because carbon dioxide accelerates intoxication and increases the load on the body.

And the last, fifth recommendation is not to forget that individual drinks have their own nuances of consumption. For example, it is better to drink vodka in small portions and eat a good snack, combine wine with appropriate dishes, and sparkling wines should not be eaten with fatty foods. As for strong drinks, such as whiskey or cognac, it is better to consume such alcohol slowly and in moderation.

If the morning is not "good"

If your well-being after the holidays leaves much to be desired, the best helpers remain rest, water, warm tea, juices, a shower and fresh air. The body needs time and strength to recover. However, if the party was too "alcoholic" and you feel an unusually strong hangover and worsening of your well-being - immediately consult a doctor.

So, following these simple rules will help you spend the holidays pleasantly and without unnecessary health consequences!

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.