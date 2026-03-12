Ukraine joined the Convention on International Access to Justice - Rada

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported accession to the Convention on International Access to Justice, thanks to which Ukrainians will be able to receive free legal aid in the territory of 28 states parties to the Convention. This is reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

Draft Law No. 0304 provides for the simplification of the procedure for appealing to foreign courts, their exemption from the legalization of documents and payment for their consideration.

According to the explanatory note, the participants of the aforementioned Convention are 28 states: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Estonia, Spain, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Sweden, Switzerland.

Accession to the Convention will be a positive step towards ensuring citizens' access to the system of free legal aid in accordance with the norms of international private law - the explanatory note says.

