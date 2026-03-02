Zelenskyy held over 30 international meetings and 11 phone calls in February

During February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held 31 international meetings and 11 telephone conversations, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

During February, the President held 31 international meetings and 11 telephone conversations, visited Munich, and hosted leaders of partner countries in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. - the message says.

Details

According to the OP, in Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the Munich Security Conference, visited the first German-Ukrainian joint venture for drone production, and received the first drone produced there.

On the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian aggression, leaders from Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Croatia, Sweden, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, arrived in Kyiv.

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Kyiv, attended by 36 representatives of countries in offline and online formats, and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit.

The President of Ukraine and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed on the EC's participation in the implementation of Ukraine's updated energy strategy – energy recovery and system rebuilding.

157 Ukrainians were returned, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022. Also, some Ukrainian children abducted by Russia returned to Ukraine. Their total number within the Bring Kids Back UA initiative reached 2,000.

Defense and energy packages: