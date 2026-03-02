$43.100.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy held over 30 international meetings and 11 phone calls in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

In February, President Zelenskyy held 31 international meetings and 11 phone calls, visited Munich, and hosted leaders of partner countries in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy held over 30 international meetings and 11 phone calls in February

During February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held 31 international meetings and 11 telephone conversations, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

During February, the President held 31 international meetings and 11 telephone conversations, visited Munich, and hosted leaders of partner countries in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

- the message says.

Details

According to the OP, in Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the Munich Security Conference, visited the first German-Ukrainian joint venture for drone production, and received the first drone produced there.

On the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian aggression, leaders from Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Croatia, Sweden, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, arrived in Kyiv.

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Kyiv, attended by 36 representatives of countries in offline and online formats, and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summit.

The President of Ukraine and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed on the EC's participation in the implementation of Ukraine's updated energy strategy – energy recovery and system rebuilding.

157 Ukrainians were returned, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022. Also, some Ukrainian children abducted by Russia returned to Ukraine. Their total number within the Bring Kids Back UA initiative reached 2,000.

Defense and energy packages:

  • Sweden – military aid package worth over $1.4 billion, $100 million in energy support, $100 million for the PURL program;
    • Great Britain – $200 million for PURL, $680 million for air defense financing, about $27 million to support the Ukrainian energy system;
      • Norway – $1.26 billion for drones, $940 million for air defense and technical support for F-16 fighters, $130 million for PURL;
        • Denmark – an additional 510 million euros to replenish the Ukraine Support Fund in 2026, 47 million euros in humanitarian and energy aid, 32.6 million euros to strengthen and modernize training infrastructure for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the "Come Back Alive" foundation;
          • Finland – defense package worth 43.2 million euros, 20 million euros for humanitarian aid;
            • Lithuania – 30 missiles for MANPADS, a Joint Statement of Intent on co-production of defense products in Lithuania was adopted. Funding for the first projects will amount to at least 100 million euros under the SAFE program;
              • Estonia – 11 million euros for PURL;
                • Latvia – 10 million euros for PURL;
                  • Iceland – $6.5 million to support Ukraine's energy sector and $8 million – contribution to PURL;
                    • Canada – 2 billion Canadian dollars in military aid, 400 armored vehicles, and 20 million Canadian dollars to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund;
                      • Netherlands – $107 million for the PURL program;
                        • Japan – $41 million for Ukraine's priority reconstruction needs;
                          • Croatia – 1.5 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, energy equipment worth 500 thousand euros, and robotic demining machines worth 1.5 million euros;
                            • Switzerland – energy aid package worth over $35 million;
                              • Israel – 117 mobile power stations for the Kyiv region;
                                • Czech Republic – 55 power generators;
                                  • Italy – 10 high-power wheeled power generators.

                                    Antonina Tumanova

