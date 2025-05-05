Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 7586 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58855 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 104034 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 113156 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152316 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 176961 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211695 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109733 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103364 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103005 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 12896 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 104036 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 113159 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211698 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100151 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38352 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41672 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49937 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28415 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45964 views
Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4298 views

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid. The player thanked the club, where he spent 20 years, for achieving his dreams.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced his move to Real Madrid. This was reported by the club's press service on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

In his address, the football player noted that this decision was not easy for him. According to him, for 20 years he "enjoyed every minute, achieved all his dreams, achieved everything he ever wanted."

At the same time, FC Liverpool thanked Trent for his contribution to the club and wished him success in his future career.

Addition

As notes The Guardian, Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's youth team at the age of six and made his first-team debut in a League Cup match against Tottenham in October 2016, 18 days after his 18th birthday. He has made 352 appearances for his home club, scoring 23 goals and winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Let us remind you

Football player Mohamed Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool, which will be valid until 2027. The Egyptian stated that his best years are spent at the football club.

Also, UNN reported that the Italian Serie A announced the forward of the Ukrainian national team and Roman "Roma" Artem Dovbyk as the player of the month of the league in March. The Ukrainian has three goals in four league matches for Roma.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsNews of the World
The Guardian
Artem Dovbyk
