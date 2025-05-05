Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced his move to Real Madrid. This was reported by the club's press service on the social network "X", reports UNN.

In his address, the football player noted that this decision was not easy for him. According to him, for 20 years he "enjoyed every minute, achieved all his dreams, achieved everything he ever wanted."

At the same time, FC Liverpool thanked Trent for his contribution to the club and wished him success in his future career.

As notes The Guardian, Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's youth team at the age of six and made his first-team debut in a League Cup match against Tottenham in October 2016, 18 days after his 18th birthday. He has made 352 appearances for his home club, scoring 23 goals and winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

