In Chernihiv region, a man committed arson in a hospital on Christmas night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Police detained a resident of Snovsk, suspected of setting fire to belongings and special clothing in a hospital. He faces up to 10 years in prison for intentional destruction of property.

In Chernihiv region, a man committed arson in a hospital on Christmas night

In Snovsk, Chernihiv region, a man committed arson in a hospital on Christmas night. He was detained; he had previously been convicted of a similar crime. This was reported by the National Police in the region on Thursday, writes UNN.

Operatives detained a resident of Snovsk, who is suspected of committing arson in the hospital premises. The perpetrator has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

- the police reported.

Details

At night, on December 25, the police received a report about the ignition of things and medical special clothing in the hospital premises in the city of Snovsk.

At the scene, the police conducted an inspection, interviewed witnesses, eyewitnesses, and medical personnel, and collected material evidence. "Hospital staff informed law enforcement officers that the arson was committed by a well-known local resident," the police said.

"The police detained the perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. It turned out that the man had already been convicted of committing arson," the report says.

A criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson) is being investigated on this fact. The detainee faces up to 10 years in prison.

Arson of a synagogue in Chernivtsi: police confirmed the detention of a suspect, proceedings initiated28.11.25, 14:10 • 2922 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine