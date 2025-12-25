Civilians from occupied territories can now obtain the status of a person with war-related disability - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

$42.150.05
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 22 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 168 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 1028 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 2798 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 5654 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 35960 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 54635 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30474 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44540 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48325 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Popular news
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 8076 views
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spillDecember 25, 12:26 AM • 6330 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 10668 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 13528 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 19223 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 35960 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 26646 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 54635 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44540 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48325 views
UNN Lite
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 1718 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 3282 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 16290 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 27721 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 15393 views
Civilians from occupied territories can now obtain the status of a person with war-related disability - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

The government has expanded the possibilities for civilians affected in temporarily occupied territories to obtain the status of a person with war-related disability. The basis for granting the status is the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission under the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Civilians from occupied territories can now obtain the status of a person with war-related disability - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Ukrainian civilians can now obtain the status of a person with a disability due to war, regardless of the place of injury - including in the temporarily occupied territories, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported, writes UNN.

From now on, the status of a person with a disability due to war can be obtained not only by civilians who suffered in territories controlled by Ukraine, but also by those Ukrainian citizens who were injured in temporarily occupied territories.

- reported the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Details

Opportunities to establish a connection between disability and injuries or other health damages received by the civilian population from weapons as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation were expanded by a corresponding government decision.

The basis for granting the status is the decision of the relevant Interdepartmental Commission, formed under the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and an extract from the decision of the expert team for assessing the daily functioning of the person. For children under 18, the decision will be made based on the conclusion of the medical advisory commission. Upon the applicant's request, a corresponding certificate will also be issued.

The adopted changes establish justice for Ukrainian civilians who acquired a disability as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation, regardless of their location. The state is working to simplify the processes of document processing and their handling, primarily through their digitalization and digitization.

Ukrainians with disabilities to receive up to UAH 50,000 in compensation for car retrofitting17.12.25, 20:08 • 4308 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine