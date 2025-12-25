Civilians from occupied territories can now obtain the status of a person with war-related disability - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Ukrainian civilians can now obtain the status of a person with a disability due to war, regardless of the place of injury - including in the temporarily occupied territories, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported, writes UNN.

From now on, the status of a person with a disability due to war can be obtained not only by civilians who suffered in territories controlled by Ukraine, but also by those Ukrainian citizens who were injured in temporarily occupied territories. - reported the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Details

Opportunities to establish a connection between disability and injuries or other health damages received by the civilian population from weapons as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation were expanded by a corresponding government decision.

The basis for granting the status is the decision of the relevant Interdepartmental Commission, formed under the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and an extract from the decision of the expert team for assessing the daily functioning of the person. For children under 18, the decision will be made based on the conclusion of the medical advisory commission. Upon the applicant's request, a corresponding certificate will also be issued.

The adopted changes establish justice for Ukrainian civilians who acquired a disability as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation, regardless of their location. The state is working to simplify the processes of document processing and their handling, primarily through their digitalization and digitization.

