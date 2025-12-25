$42.150.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32896 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 50631 views
December 24, 02:30 PM • 50631 views

Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 28483 views
December 24, 02:18 PM • 28483 views

Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 41590 views
December 24, 01:26 PM • 41590 views

Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 45776 views
December 24, 11:46 AM • 45776 views

Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23300 views
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23300 views

Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 23311 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37350 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52927 views
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52927 views

CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72457 views
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72457 views

Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025December 24, 10:44 PM • 5760 views
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 5136 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 8070 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 11882 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 17611 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32909 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 25031 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 50649 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 41605 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 45791 views
UNN Lite
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 202 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 2024 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 15684 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 27116 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 14867 views
Overcoming sensor limitations: scientists unveil a new optical imaging method

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Professor of Biomedical Engineering Guoan Zheng introduced the Multiscale Aperture Synthesizing Imager (MASI) method, which allows combining measurements from multiple sensors using computational algorithms. This approach eliminates the need for rigid physical synchronization, expanding the capabilities of optical imaging.

Overcoming sensor limitations: scientists unveil a new optical imaging method
Photo: phys.org

Guoan Zheng, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Director of the Center for Biomedical and Bioengineering Innovation (CBBI) at the University of Connecticut (USA), has released research that could redefine optical imaging in science, medicine, and industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to phys.org.

Details

At the heart of this breakthrough is a long-standing technical problem. Synthetic aperture imaging – a technique that allowed the Event Horizon Telescope to image a black hole – works by coherently combining measurements from multiple separated sensors to simulate a much larger imaging aperture.

- Zheng stated.

The Multi-scale Aperture Synthesizing Imager (MASI) solves this problem. Instead of forcing multiple optical sensors to work in perfect physical synchronization – a task that would require nanometer precision – MASI allows each sensor to measure light independently and then uses computational algorithms to synchronize the data.

According to the scientist, it's like several photographers taking pictures of the same scene, but not as ordinary photographs, but as raw measurements of the properties of light waves, and then software combines these independent shots into a single ultra-high-resolution image.

This computational phase synchronization scheme eliminates the need for rigid interferometric setups that have hitherto hindered the practical application of optical synthetic aperture systems. MASI differs from traditional optical imaging in two revolutionary ways. Instead of relying on lenses to focus light onto a sensor, MASI uses an array of encoded sensors located in different parts of the diffraction plane.

- the study says.

Recall

Scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Sun Yat-sen University have identified cell populations that could improve understanding of why some muscle fibers age faster than others.

Yevhen Ustimenko

