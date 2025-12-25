$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4426 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7942 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 11403 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 10428 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10628 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10880 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41706 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 60089 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31322 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48550 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
"Let us especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people": Pope Leo mentioned Ukraine in his Christmas message

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Pope Leo XIV delivered his Christmas message from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica. In his address, he mentioned Ukraine.

"Let us especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people": Pope Leo mentioned Ukraine in his Christmas message

Pope Leo XIV delivered a Christmas message from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, in which he mentioned Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

In his message, Leo XIV stated that the Roman Catholic Church prays for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

We especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people: may the roar of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, supported by the efforts of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct, and respectful dialogue - the text of the message states.

Pope Leo XIV also prayed for peace "for those who suffer from injustice, political instability, religious persecution, and terrorism."

I am especially thinking of our brothers and sisters in Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo

- the message says.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greeting on December 25.

Also, US President Donald Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

