"Let us especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people": Pope Leo mentioned Ukraine in his Christmas message
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Leo XIV delivered his Christmas message from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica. In his address, he mentioned Ukraine.
In his message, Leo XIV stated that the Roman Catholic Church prays for Ukraine and Ukrainians.
We especially pray for the suffering Ukrainian people: may the roar of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, supported by the efforts of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct, and respectful dialogue - the text of the message states.
Pope Leo XIV also prayed for peace "for those who suffer from injustice, political instability, religious persecution, and terrorism."
I am especially thinking of our brothers and sisters in Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine in her Christmas greeting on December 25.
Also, US President Donald Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children.