08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russia's Central Bank stifles cryptocurrency market with strict control and restrictions – intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Central Bank of Russia has developed a concept for regulating the cryptocurrency market, which provides for strict control over digital assets. Cryptocurrencies are recognized as currency values, but their use as a means of payment in the Russian Federation is prohibited.

Russia's Central Bank stifles cryptocurrency market with strict control and restrictions – intelligence

The Central Bank of Russia has developed a concept for regulating the cryptocurrency market, which rather fixes state control over digital assets than opens the way for their development. The proposed model formally defines the legal status of cryptocurrencies, but in fact integrates the market into a rigid system of currency and financial supervision. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, digital currencies and stablecoins are recognized as currency values. They are allowed to be bought and sold, but their use as a means of payment on the territory of the Russian Federation is prohibited, which consolidates the ruble's monopoly in domestic circulation. Thus, crypto assets are finally deprived of any function of alternative money and are reduced to a narrow investment tool.

The circulation of cryptocurrencies is allowed exclusively through controlled intermediaries - exchanges, brokers and trust managers. A separate regulatory regime is introduced for depositories and exchangers.

Russia intensifies nationalization, attractive assets resold to Kremlin-loyal investors - intelligence23.12.25, 15:44 • 6330 views

The concept also introduces a strict classification of investors. "Qualified" market participants receive relative freedom of action, with the exception of operations with anonymous cryptocurrencies. "Unqualified" investors are limited to a list of the most liquid assets and a limit of 300 thousand rubles per year through one intermediary.

Although the regulator allows cross-border operations (buying cryptocurrency abroad and transfers outside the Russian Federation), such actions are subject to mandatory declaration to the tax authorities. This once again emphasizes the fiscal orientation of the Central Bank of Russia's approach.

- the report says.

As a result, the proposed model does not liberalize the digital asset market, but conserves it within strict control. Strengthening regulatory barriers and restrictions for investors will restrain legal domestic demand and, contrary to the declared goals, may only strengthen illegal channels of cryptocurrency circulation in Russia.

North Korean hackers set an anti-record in 2025, stealing $2 billion in cryptocurrency18.12.25, 15:49 • 3078 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
State budget