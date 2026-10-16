After Trump's steps, Europe is preparing for a world where he effectively sides with Moscow - Bloomberg

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 6394 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
08:35 AM • 11797 views
Prices have risen again: which products became more expensive in Ukraine in just three daysPhoto
07:50 AM • 12365 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and four regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy
07:11 AM • 11241 views
The heating season is beginning in Kyiv’s schools and hospitals
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 31177 views
Is washing your face with water after outages dangerous? An immunologist explained what to watch out for
05:42 AM • 27522 views
Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morning
04:57 AM • 35412 views
Oil prices rise due to the situation in the Middle East, not Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries — Reuters
04:25 AM • 51035 views
Russia’s nighttime strikes on Ukrainian regions — where explosions were heard and the consequences
October 16, 03:18 AM • 31415 views
"I am not a supporter of Zelenskyy": Trump said that reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian president is more difficult than with PutinVideo
October 16, 02:18 AM • 29444 views
A single Neptune strike inflicted greater losses on Russian aviation than it managed to replenish during 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
4.6m/s
97%
753mm
Popular news
Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wrapsOctober 16, 12:06 AM • 36436 views
93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughterPhotoOctober 16, 01:06 AM • 31600 views
Sofía Vergara’s ex-husband revealed unexpected details about their divorceOctober 16, 02:06 AM • 23819 views
A Neanderthal was killed with a spear 75,000 years ago: scientists found traces of ancient violenceOctober 16, 03:05 AM • 28537 views
Trump once again made Zelenskyy the scapegoat and blamed him for rising oil prices because of attacks on Russian oil refineries04:33 AM • 32921 views
Publications
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 6390 views
Protecting property rights during wartime: is it possible to inherit property located in temporarily occupied territories?08:55 AM • 3162 views
Prices have risen again: which products became more expensive in Ukraine in just three daysPhoto08:35 AM • 11795 views
Is washing your face with water after outages dangerous? An immunologist explained what to watch out for
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 31173 views
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store suppliesOctober 15, 03:55 PM • 63957 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Volyn Oblast
Lutsk
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caught up with Taylor Swift: BTS set a new record on Spotify05:54 AM • 17588 views
Tesla unveiled a flying Roadster that accelerates to 100 km/h in 0.81 secondsVideo04:56 AM • 22319 views
A Neanderthal was killed with a spear 75,000 years ago: scientists found traces of ancient violenceOctober 16, 03:05 AM • 28688 views
Sofía Vergara’s ex-husband revealed unexpected details about their divorceOctober 16, 02:06 AM • 23960 views
93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughterPhotoOctober 16, 01:06 AM • 31744 views
Actual
Heating
Series
Starlink
Film
Shahed-136

After Trump's steps, Europe is preparing for a world where he effectively sides with Moscow - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

European leaders fear that Trump is increasingly supporting Moscow and pressuring Kyiv. The EU plans to continue helping Ukraine without wavering.

After Trump's steps, Europe is preparing for a world where he effectively sides with Moscow - Bloomberg

European leaders "know they can’t stop courting Donald Trump, and as the US president menaces Ukraine and offers Russia an economic lifeline, they are preparing for a world where he effectively sides with Moscow," Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Over the course of the week, the publication writes, Trump rolled back years of energy sanctions against the Kremlin, pressured Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries, and spoke about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidency—echoing Moscow's propaganda. At one point, Ukraine also lost full access to Elon Musk's Starlink system, leaving it hamstrung on the battlefield, the publication notes.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy responded. He said he felt betrayed. He publicly exposed Trump, the publication writes.

"It was an alarming moment for Europeans," according to people familiar with the conversations at the leaders' summit in Brussels this week.

EU leaders are preparing to urge Zelenskyy to rein in criticism of Trump - FT15.10.26, 14:07 • 29087 views

For many, this revealed a painful reality they had avoided for months: Trump's instinct is to criticize Kyiv and support Russia. And that is unlikely to change, several European Union leaders, including those from France and Germany, said during their private conversations

—the publication says.

Zelenskyy himself will speak at the meeting on Friday.

"We see that Zelenskyy now has only one ally, and that is essentially the Europeans," Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Brussels.

"The Western alliance is now in a weaker position than it was a few days ago," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters as she arrived for talks in the Belgian capital on Thursday. "If you do not support Ukraine, then you are putting Europe as a whole, and therefore NATO as a whole, in a much, much more dangerous situation."

"Of course, Trump and Zelenskyy have been in this situation before and have always found a way to mend relations," the publication notes. 

At the same time, the publication notes that "their latest disagreement comes at a particularly inopportune moment. Winter is approaching, and Ukraine lacks the American Patriot interceptor missiles needed to shoot down Russian missiles. Kyiv's military spending is also creating a hole in its budget that Europe is trying to fill. Meanwhile, Russia is striking a greater number of civilian targets, periodically leaving Kyiv facing disruptions to its electricity and water supplies," the publication says.

Ukraine has exhausted its stockpile of missiles for Patriot systems - media15.10.26, 18:14 • 17238 views

Next month, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will have an opportunity to meet Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, which neither Zelenskyy nor the Europeans will attend.

"Trump, for his part, is several weeks away from the midterm elections, in which his Republican Party is expected to suffer major losses, forcing him to seek quick ways to lower fuel prices. This fixation is shaping Trump's desire to buy Russian diesel fuel despite the sanctions, as well as his calls for Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries, even though experts say that the U.S. war against Iran is the biggest reason for high fuel prices," the publication notes.

"The most important thing we will discuss today is what he needs for this winter. Everything depends on this winter," the Latvian prime minister told Bloomberg. "We must also understand that the United States is now approaching the midterm elections. This is election time," Kulbergs said. "It is a different atmosphere."

For now, most Europeans are advising Zelenskyy to soften his criticism of Trump, given that there is no alternative to cooperation with the United States, sources say

—the publication writes.

It adds that the United States "continues to sell weapons to Ukraine and share intelligence vital to Kyiv's defense."

"If that intelligence disappeared, Europe would not have a good solution," one official said.

EU is negotiating Ukraine’s association with its satellite communications system amid disruptions to Starlink15.10.26, 16:44 • 6206 views

That is presumably why EU leaders were careful not to voice excessive public criticism of Trump when they arrived in Brussels on Thursday for the summit. However, behind closed doors, some did express shock at the US president’s recent behavior, sources said

- the publication said.

An Élysée Palace official said that France’s priority was for Europe to continue supporting Ukraine. A spokesperson for the office of the German chancellor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the publication notes, "Europe is standing its ground, supporting sanctions and insisting that Ukraine must not surrender territory as part of a peace settlement," especially after the Defense Forces retook some of the territories lost in the Donbas, which Putin wants to control.

"US influence over Ukraine has also declined over the past few months. Although intelligence remains an important factor, the money to support Kyiv and purchase American weapons is coming primarily from Europe. Ukraine is also finally receiving ammunition for F-16 fighter jets to shoot down threatening Russian jet-powered drones," the publication said.

Meanwhile, the publication writes, "Washington’s efforts to establish the peace Trump promised to bring shortly after taking office last week have not made significant progress." "The latest meetings in Florida last weekend, which the Ukrainian delegation walked out of after Trump’s deal with Russia on diesel fuel, were largely focused on discussing the same set of points that the president’s envoys—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—developed several months ago," according to people familiar with the matter.

"During Monday’s meeting, EU foreign ministers privately agreed that Europe’s policy toward Ukraine must remain unchanged, regardless of fluctuations in Washington," according to people familiar with the discussions. They "decided to engage with the US whenever possible and maintain their support for Kyiv when that is not possible."

"We definitely have a different approach to this war," EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Thursday. "We see that we need to put pressure on the aggressor to stop the war, not on the victim to surrender. Putting pressure on Ukraine is the wrong approach," she stressed.

Kallas: strikes on Russia's oil refineries are a form of defense for Ukraine15.10.26, 12:03 • 5432 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Mette Frederiksen
Kaya Kallas
Republican Party (United States)
Latvia
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Elon Musk
Brussels
Denmark
France
Germany
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
F-16 Fighting Falcon