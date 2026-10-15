EU leaders are preparing to urge Zelenskyy to rein in criticism of Trump - FT

EU leaders intend to urge President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restrain his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump. This is reported by the Financial Times, UNN writes.

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"EU leaders intend to urge Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of Donald Trump amid concerns that the increasingly outspoken remarks by the President of Ukraine risk further damaging the already strained relations between Washington and Kyiv," the FT publication says. As the outlet notes, officials said that many plan to speak on Friday morning, "while expressing support."

"That may be true, but it is not always necessary to say it out loud," one of the officials said.

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