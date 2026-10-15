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"Partners need to be honest about the war": Zelenskyy pointed to an escalation in Russia's strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 850 "Shahed" drones, leaving people dead and causing destruction. Zelenskyy called on partners to strengthen air defense and support for Ukraine.

"Partners need to be honest about the war": Zelenskyy pointed to an escalation in Russia's strikes

Since the beginning of the previous day, Russia has launched more than 850 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine, with fatalities and destruction reported in a number of regions. And it is obvious that Russia deliberately escalated its attacks after receiving sanctions relief and seeing attempts to pressure Ukraine. Against this backdrop, partners need to be honest about the war. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 15, UNN reports.

Details

"Emergency services continue to provide assistance in dozens of our cities and communities, while repair crews and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling. In fact, a massive Shahed attack continued throughout the entire day yesterday and overnight today; there were constant waves, and not a single hour was our sky clear of them. From the beginning of yesterday until 9 a.m. today, there had already been more than 850 Shaheds, precisely at a time of artificially imposed limitations on the speed of our defensive capabilities. Some of the Shaheds were shot down. But, unfortunately, there were also dozens of hits," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

According to him, one of the largest attacks against the Kirovohrad region took place. There was also damage in Kyiv and the region, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Rivne region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Vinnytsia region, Zhytomyr region, Khmelnytskyi region, Poltava region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"Three people were killed in Kropyvnytskyi, and three in the Dnipropetrovsk region. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

It is obvious that Russia deliberately escalated its attacks after receiving sanctions relief and seeing attempts to pressure Ukraine. Russia exploits every such moment and must be held accountable for what it does. Strong decisions are needed to end this war. Stable support for Ukraine is needed, first and foremost for the defense of our skies. Partners need to be HONEST about the war: it is important that everyone in America stand not on the side of the aggressor, but on the side of protecting our lives and our efforts to end this war and guarantee security

– the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Reminder

The Kirovohrad region endured Russia's largest-scale attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: nearly 360 Russian UAVs were recorded in the region. As a result of strikes on 26 locations, three people were killed and six others were injured.  

A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences15.10.26, 07:19 • 48493 views

Alla Kiosak

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