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A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7670 views

During the night of October 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. At least 5 people were killed and 7 more were injured.

A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences

Russian forces attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles and drones during the night of October 15. At least 5 people are known to have been killed and 7 wounded; residential buildings and industrial enterprises were damaged. The heads of regional military administrations reported the consequences of the shelling, UNN writes.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians launched strikes on the Dnipro and Pavlohrad districts early in the morning. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, a private house was destroyed in the Novooleksandrivka community, and 2 people were killed. Fires broke out in several private houses in Pavlohrad. Rescuers are working at the sites of the strikes, and information about possible casualties is being clarified.

In Kropyvnytskyi, which Russian forces began attacking as early as the evening of October 14, 3 people were killed. Thus, the total number of people killed as a result of the reported attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions is at least 5.

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the Poltava region and Odesa

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 7 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the regional capital and the Zaporizhzhia district. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, over the past day the occupiers launched 964 strikes on 61 settlements in the region.

In particular, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and carried out 25 airstrikes on settlements in the region, including Vilniansk, Kushuhum, Balabyne, Veselianka, Zarichne, Preobrazhenka and others.

Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help15.10.26, 05:17 • 12073 views

In the Poltava region, Russian drones struck 2 industrial enterprises in the Poltava and Myrhorod districts. According to preliminary data from the regional authorities, there were no casualties.

An air raid alert was also declared in Odesa during the night, but no new consequences for the city were recorded. At the same time, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, the strikes late in the evening damaged apartments on the 17th and 15th floors of two high-rise buildings in one district of the city. No fires broke out, and no one was injured.

Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing at the sites of the Russian strikes. Information about the extent of the destruction and the number of casualties is being clarified.

Russians attack Kropyvnytskyi – death toll rises to 3, people injured15.10.26, 01:26 • 2586 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Poltava Oblast
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Zaporizhzhia
Odesa