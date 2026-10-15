Russians attack Kropyvnytskyi – death toll rises to 3, people injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi, at least 3 people were killed and another 6 were injured. The shelling of Kirovohrad region began at around 22:00 and is still ongoing. This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to the regional governor, the death toll in the regional center has risen to 3. Information about the third person killed came in during the attack.

It became known that a third person had been killed in the regional center. Six people were injured. Five are in medical facilities in the city. One refused hospitalization. The enemy attack is ongoing — Raikovych reported.

Of the 6 injured, 5 are in hospitals in Kropyvnytskyi. Another person refused hospitalization.

According to the regional military administration, Russian forces began attacking Kirovohrad region at around 22:00. As of the time of the report, the shelling had not stopped.

Information about the final consequences of the attack and the extent of the destruction is currently unavailable.

Kirovohrad region under a devastating enemy attack, two people killed in Kropyvnytskyi — Regional Military Administration