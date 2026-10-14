Kirovohrad region under a devastating enemy attack, two people killed in Kropyvnytskyi — Regional Military Administration

Photo: Telegram channel "Kropyvnytskyi Main"

The Kirovohrad region is under a devastating enemy attack; two deaths have so far been reported. This was reported by Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych, according to UNN.

The Kirovohrad region and the regional center are still under a massive enemy attack. Logistics, transport and industrial enterprises. I ask you not to post anything online and to take care of your safety - Raikovych reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, two deaths have so far been reported in Kropyvnytskyi.

The devastating enemy attack on the region continues. Once again, I urge you—do not ignore safety measures! Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Raikovych concluded.

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