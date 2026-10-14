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Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8126 views

Zelenskyy reported 269 Russian drones over the course of 24 hours and problems with Starlink, on which interceptor drones depend. Britain will speed up air defense deliveries.

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in London, during which he said that the Russians are trying to take advantage of problems with Starlink's operation in Ukraine, because the operation of interceptor drones depends to a large extent on this communication link. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports. 

I briefed Andy in detail on the Russian attacks on our cities, people, and critical infrastructure. Waves of drone attacks have continued throughout the day and night today. Russia launched 124 drones overnight alone, and another 145 during the day. And there are still more than 40 "Shaheds" in our sky. The energy sector, logistics, and railways are under attack. A significant number of drones were shot down, but there were also hits. In terms of scale, this is one of the largest attacks. It is obvious that the Russians are trying to take advantage of problems with Starlink's operation in Ukraine, because the operation of interceptor drones depends to a large extent on this communication link 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He noted that it is especially important now to strengthen air defense and provide Ukraine with everything necessary to protect lives. 

Today, there is a decision to expedite the delivery of British air defense systems to Ukraine to counter jet-powered "Shaheds." And I am very grateful for such timely and necessary assistance 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Let us recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he felt betrayed because of an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on fuel supplies to the United States, noting that Ukraine was losing a strong partner. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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