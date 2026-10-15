$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
02:17 AM • 122 views
Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help
01:18 AM • 5760 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have found a way to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds" using old Soviet surface-to-air missile systems and have already destroyed more than 20 targets
12:25 AM • 10296 views
Lithuania wants to establish a permanent U.S. military base near the borders of Russia and Belarus – Trump has already responded
12:12 AM • 9340 views
Russia refused to hand over Bashar al-Assad to Syria, where he was sentenced to death
11:18 PM • 10413 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine explained how restrictions on Starlink's operation are already affecting the performance of combat missions
10:38 PM • 12027 views
Ukraine's capitulation will not bring peace but will return Europe to Soviet-style imperialism – Meloni
09:37 PM • 12558 views
The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
09:01 PM • 12473 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 11931 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
October 14, 07:43 PM • 13632 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
82%
757mm
Popular news
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn CarriagesOctober 14, 04:21 PM • 30193 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 14, 04:31 PM • 27344 views
FBI Director Arrives in Russia - Media Reveal First Details of VisitOctober 14, 04:47 PM • 14300 views
Trump was ready to offer Ukraine enhanced security guarantees before the diesel deal with Putin - mediaOctober 14, 05:03 PM • 15996 views
In Kharkiv, an occupier who shot five soldiers of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detainedPhotoOctober 14, 05:27 PM • 20738 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?October 14, 06:15 PM • 37558 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 54454 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 70304 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 84163 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 96616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Musician
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhoto02:06 AM • 176 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhoto01:07 AM • 1452 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doubles12:05 AM • 2894 views
McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strangePhoto11:06 PM • 4082 views
In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²Photo10:05 PM • 5170 views
Actual
Film
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are asking NATO to protect shipping after attacks on five vessels. Ninety-five percent of Ukraine’s grain exports are at risk.

Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have appealed to NATO over a series of drone attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea that threaten shipping security and Ukrainian grain exports. In the past week alone, 5 commercial vessels were damaged in Bulgarian and Romanian waters. Politico reports this, citing Alliance diplomats, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, at least 4 people were killed in the attacks, several sailors went missing, and there were injuries. At the same time, Russia's involvement in the latest strikes has not been officially proven, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

The attack in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a serious violation of maritime and international law and will further threaten the safety of shipping in the Black Sea

Radev emphasized.

95% of Ukrainian grain exports under threat

About 95% of Ukraine's grain exports pass through Black Sea ports. However, the attacks are forcing shipping companies to reconsider routes, while insurers and investors assess additional risks.

After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing13.10.26, 16:17 • 4900 views

Some cargo is being redirected via the Danube, but drought and record-low water levels limit the capacity of this route. Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi warned of the accumulation of millions of tonnes of unsold grain, threatening farmers' financial ability to conduct the next sowing campaign.

According to Politico, NATO may consider deploying additional counter-drone systems to the Black Sea region. Bulgaria is also preparing a joint initiative with Romania and Turkey to protect shipping.

At the same time, the danger is casting doubt on investments in the reconstruction of Ukrainian ports. Maritime industry representatives warn that the constant threat of new missile and drone strikes is deterring companies from financing large-scale projects.

Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions13.10.26, 09:51 • 37777 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Taras Vysotskyi
Explosions
War in Ukraine
NATO
Bulgaria
Romania
Turkey
Ukraine