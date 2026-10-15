Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have appealed to NATO over a series of drone attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea that threaten shipping security and Ukrainian grain exports. In the past week alone, 5 commercial vessels were damaged in Bulgarian and Romanian waters. Politico reports this, citing Alliance diplomats, UNN writes.

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According to the publication, at least 4 people were killed in the attacks, several sailors went missing, and there were injuries. At the same time, Russia's involvement in the latest strikes has not been officially proven, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

The attack in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a serious violation of maritime and international law and will further threaten the safety of shipping in the Black Sea Radev emphasized.

95% of Ukrainian grain exports under threat

About 95% of Ukraine's grain exports pass through Black Sea ports. However, the attacks are forcing shipping companies to reconsider routes, while insurers and investors assess additional risks.

After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing

Some cargo is being redirected via the Danube, but drought and record-low water levels limit the capacity of this route. Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi warned of the accumulation of millions of tonnes of unsold grain, threatening farmers' financial ability to conduct the next sowing campaign.

According to Politico, NATO may consider deploying additional counter-drone systems to the Black Sea region. Bulgaria is also preparing a joint initiative with Romania and Turkey to protect shipping.

At the same time, the danger is casting doubt on investments in the reconstruction of Ukrainian ports. Maritime industry representatives warn that the constant threat of new missile and drone strikes is deterring companies from financing large-scale projects.

Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions