After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing

$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
12:21 PM • 11719 views
True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.Video
11:46 AM • 17335 views
A reduction in reserving could hit critical enterprises: businesses and lawmakers warn of risks and call for dialoguePhoto
11:13 AM • 13641 views
Russian attack destroyed building of Rivne State University of the Humanities; students were in a shelter - Ministry of EducationPhoto
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 27653 views
Medical errors and compensation for harm to patients: why lawyers and lawmakers criticize Draft Law No. 16110Photo
08:38 AM • 22523 views
In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building
October 13, 06:51 AM • 35090 views
Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions
October 13, 05:39 AM • 38401 views
Growth after slowdown: IMF updates forecast for Ukraine’s economy
October 13, 04:12 AM • 38147 views
In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building
October 12, 11:21 PM • 45429 views
Strike on Kharkiv: Number of injured rises to 11Video
October 12, 10:19 PM • 44493 views
Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plungeOctober 13, 06:09 AM • 46032 views
Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central RivnePhotoVideo08:49 AM • 24007 views
Four Years of Energy Warfare: How Russian Strikes Have Changed Ukraine’s Energy System and How Much Its Restoration Will Cost09:50 AM • 25725 views
In the United States, a man was thrown from a roller coaster and died in the crash10:07 AM • 17254 views
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitations12:34 PM • 7592 views
Publications
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved future12:57 PM • 4660 views
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitations12:34 PM • 8210 views
A reduction in reserving could hit critical enterprises: businesses and lawmakers warn of risks and call for dialoguePhoto11:46 AM • 17347 views
Medical errors and compensation for harm to patients: why lawyers and lawmakers criticize Draft Law No. 16110Photo
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 27662 views
Four Years of Energy Warfare: How Russian Strikes Have Changed Ukraine’s Energy System and How Much Its Restoration Will Cost09:50 AM • 26061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Rivne
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Noosphere" heads to Antarctica: what will be studied, where it will stop, and when it will arrive at "Vernadsky"Photo01:23 PM • 546 views
True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.Video12:21 PM • 11707 views
In the United States, a man was thrown from a roller coaster and died in the crash10:07 AM • 17542 views
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plungeOctober 13, 06:09 AM • 46291 views
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to riseOctober 12, 07:26 PM • 46006 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Starlink
Gold

After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The merchant vessel Azov Concord was hit in the Black Sea near Bulgaria: 11 crew members are missing, while five others were rescued.

After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing

Eleven crew members are considered missing, while the other five were rescued after the merchant vessel Azov Concord was struck in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. Novinite reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

During a briefing in Varna, Bulgarian Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Lyubomir Nikolov said that most of the crew members of the Azov Concord are Syrian nationals, while three others are Egyptian. Earlier, Dobrich Province Governor Ruslan Tomov reported that 11 crew members were considered missing.

Nikolov also confirmed that all 15 crew members of the second vessel, CHELSEA 3, which was struck approximately 18 miles east of the town of Byala, were rescued. The crew consisted of eight Azerbaijanis and seven Ukrainians. At the same time, he noted that Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry could not definitively confirm that the Azov Concord had sunk. CHELSEA 3, meanwhile, remained afloat and drifted without a crew after the sailors were evacuated.

Nikolov added that police were questioning all those who were rescued. Regarding the CHELSEA 3, he said that the crew had seen drones circling the vessel and heard three explosions before abandoning the ship.

Previously

The Malta-flagged vessel Chelsea 3 was attacked by three drones near Bulgaria. All 15 crew members were rescued, while another vessel sank.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukrainian citizens were injured during Russia’s latest strike on commercial vessels near Bulgarian territorial waters.

No trace of the sailors has been found — Bulgaria has called off the search for the crew of the vessel that sank after drone attacks07.10.26, 12:15 • 4660 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Azerbaijan
Syria
Bulgaria
Egypt
Ukraine