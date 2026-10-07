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No trace of the sailors has been found — Bulgaria has called off the search for the crew of the vessel that sank after drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

After the drone attacks, one vessel sank, and no trace of its crew was found. Sixteen sailors from the second damaged vessel were rescued.

No trace of the sailors has been found — Bulgaria has called off the search for the crew of the vessel that sank after drone attacks

Bulgaria has halted the search operation following a drone attack on vessels off its coast, which caused one vessel to sink. No traces of its crew members were found, while 16 sailors from the second vessel were rescued. Nova reports this, citing Vice Admiral Rumen Nikolov of the Executive Agency for Maritime Administration, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the operation to search for the crew was halted on the evening of October 6 and is not planned to resume.

There are no traces of the crew members from the first vessel, and there will be none. There is also no information about the drones' wreckage. A boat, three life rafts, and parts of the ship's equipment were found

- Nikolov said.

He added that the incident occurred in the so-called "search and rescue responsibility zone," rather than in the country's territorial waters, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The second vessel, which was attacked by drones in the same area, was damaged, but its crew managed to evacuate with the assistance of Bulgarian military personnel.

Recall

On October 6, two merchant vessels were attacked by drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. One of them sank, while a fire broke out on the other.

A drone struck a Turkish grain carrier off the coast of Romania; the vessel sank — there are fatalities05.10.26, 15:40 • 5040 views

Olga Rozgon

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