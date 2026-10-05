A drone struck a Turkish grain carrier off the coast of Romania; the vessel sank — there are fatalities

Off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea, a drone struck the Turkish vessel Royad Mammadov, which was operating in an area southeast of the Pescăruș platform. The vessel caught fire and sank; two crew members were killed, while another 11 were rescued. Romania Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a statement by the Romanian Agency for Saving Lives at Sea (ARSVOM), on Monday, October 5, at 10:37 a.m., it was contacted by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) with a request to conduct a rescue operation involving the Royad Mammadov.

According to media reports, the Romanian Naval Authority, through the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Constanța (MRCC Constanța), received a report of a serious maritime incident that occurred outside Romania’s territorial waters.

Several vessels were involved in the operation, including SAR Apollo, which departed from Sulina, and SAR Artemis, which left berth No. 72; assistance from the SAR Ares vessel was also requested. The impact caused a fire, and an INGAV helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

There were 13 crew members aboard the stricken vessel. According to preliminary information, the captain was injured, while the other crew members were initially considered missing. It later became known that a significant number of the sailors had been rescued.

According to ZIUA de Constanța, three sailors who were injured in the incident involving the Royad Mammadov were taken ashore by a Black Hawk helicopter deployed in the rescue operation. The injured individuals were picked up by the helicopter crew and transported ashore for medical assistance.

It was also reported that a helicopter belonging to the General Aviation Inspectorate was sent to the scene. It evacuated the injured sailors: three of them were lifted aboard using a winch and taken for emergency medical assistance. According to the Romanian Naval Authority, eight uninjured crew members were picked up by rescue vessels.

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