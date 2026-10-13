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Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7778 views

The Malta-flagged vessel Chelsea 3 was attacked by three drones near Bulgaria. Fifteen crew members were rescued, while another vessel sank.

Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions
Photo: nova.bg

Near Bulgaria's territorial waters, drones attacked a vessel with Ukrainian crew members, "and logic suggests that the outcome benefits Russia." Another damaged vessel sank. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced this on X on October 13 and said that the Russian ambassador would be summoned. Ukraine reacted to the attack, UNN reports.

What is known about the attack

"The latest attack on a commercial vessel in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria's territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable," Radev wrote.

"At 1:30 a.m., a distress signal was received from a vessel located 18 nautical miles east of Byala. According to the crew, the vessel 'Chelsea 3,' sailing under the Maltese flag, registered in Odesa and owned by Ukraine, was struck by three UAVs on its deck and hull. All 15 crew members—seven Ukrainian citizens and eight Azerbaijani citizens—were safely taken to the port of Varna," the Bulgarian prime minister said.

According to him, "five are receiving medical assistance."

"Our permanent representatives to NATO and the EU have been informed. Bulgaria continues to seek support for investigating the attacks in order to determine the country of origin of the drones. We are also seeking assistance to strengthen surveillance of the airspace and maritime space and expand our response capabilities," Radev said.

We have no clear and convincing evidence to attribute responsibility to either side. However, as I have already noted, logic suggests that the outcome benefits the Russian Federation. Therefore, I will summon the Russian ambassador for a meeting today

- Radev said.

"At an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, we also received information about another vessel that was struck 17 nautical miles east of Krapets. It sank, and one crew member was rescued," the Bulgarian prime minister said.

Ukraine's reaction

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the enemy strike.

"Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," Sybiha wrote on X.

We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen sanctions, and take decisive measures to hold it accountable and protect freedom of navigation. The Black Sea is a vital artery of global food security. Russia is attacking it in order to turn hunger into a weapon and hold the world hostage. This must be met with decisive action

- the Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.

No trace of the sailors has been found — Bulgaria has called off the search for the crew of the vessel that sank after drone attacks07.10.26, 12:15 • 4428 views

Julia Shramko

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