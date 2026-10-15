Kallas: strikes on Russia's oil refineries are a form of defense for Ukraine

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 13337 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
08:26 AM • 12029 views
Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €150
08:00 AM • 11332 views
Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy
07:09 AM • 13970 views
Russia continues to strike gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
05:30 AM • 19961 views
"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT
04:41 AM • 36886 views
The White House denies involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Axios
04:19 AM • 47565 views
A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences
03:38 AM • 28110 views
In Germany, the parliament of one of the federal states is demanding an end to aid for Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia
October 15, 02:56 AM • 27210 views
Trump accused Biden of Russia's war against Ukraine and explained why he does not call Putin a "dictator"Video
October 15, 02:17 AM • 24399 views
Drone attacks in NATO waters threaten Ukrainian exports: Black Sea countries appeal to the Alliance for help
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.8m/s
70%
756mm
Popular news
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 35459 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 33413 views
Trump called Greenland "his own," but Denmark reminded the United States of the ban on oil extractionOctober 15, 01:37 AM • 4884 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 28378 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 26447 views
Publications
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 13443 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?October 14, 06:15 PM • 63911 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 79676 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 94054 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 107664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Kaya Kallas
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 27286 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 29178 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 34133 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 36158 views
McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strangePhotoOctober 14, 11:06 PM • 40549 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Financial Times
Nord Stream
Su-34

Kallas: strikes on Russia's oil refineries are a form of defense for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Kaja Kallas considers Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries a form of defense. She called on the United States to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine.

Kallas: strikes on Russia's oil refineries are a form of defense for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries a legitimate way to end the war of aggression and said that the quickest way to stop such strikes is to end the war. Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Under international law, it is clear that [strikes on oil refineries] are a form of defense for Ukraine, because these facilities finance the war that is taking Ukrainian lives every day," Kallas said in an interview with Euronews.

Her statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel from Russia to offset the consequences of the war in the Middle East.

Trump also called for an "energy truce," under which Russia and Ukraine would stop carrying out mutual strikes on energy infrastructure.

"If you look at the bigger picture, most of the war’s financing comes from oil. That is why Ukraine strikes the refineries. Russia, meanwhile, attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in order to cause Ukrainians as much suffering as possible next winter," Kallas said.

She stressed that in this war there is an obvious aggressor and victim, and that the United States should join the Europeans in putting pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, since the EU will continue to support Kyiv, which has no intention of capitulating.

Additional information

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would resume strikes on Russian oil refineries.

"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT15.10.26, 08:30 • 19952 views

The International Energy Agency calculated that by the end of August, only five of Russia’s 32 large oil refineries had not been targeted by drone attacks, with some facilities having been raided as many as 15 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, responded to Trump’s initiative with "veiled irony, making it clear that there is effectively no energy truce, the publication writes". "What exactly was announced? What are the outlined parameters of the energy truce, and what does it mean? Was this specified?" Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov asked on Wednesday. However, he added that work on the relevant agreements was continuing.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine