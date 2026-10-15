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"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1838 views

Zelenskyy told the FT that the block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out. He also said that Moscow had violated the energy ceasefire.

"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on strikes against Russian oil refineries. He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

"The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done," the President of Ukraine said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to the publication, in the interview he "expressed outrage at the 'dangerous' suspension of the exchange of intelligence data by the United States and the weakening of the Starlink satellite internet service."

As Bloomberg notes, Zelenskyy told the FT that he had paused energy strikes for three days to comply with an "energy ceasefire" announced by Trump on Sunday, but that Moscow had continued to hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

We remind you

The WP reports that the United States warned Ukraine of a complete cessation of intelligence sharing after new strikes on Russian energy facilities. 

It is currently unknown whether Washington has made any decision to restrict intelligence cooperation. There is no official confirmation in the report cited that such threats have been implemented.

Julia Shramko

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