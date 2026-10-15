Photo: Lockheed Martin

Ukraine is running out of Patriot air defense missiles, making it more vulnerable to Russian attacks. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Ukraine has exhausted its stockpiles of missiles for the American Patriot air defense system, making it more vulnerable to attacks by Russian ballistic missiles - a source told the outlet.

As noted, for several months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Ukraine is running out of American Patriot interceptor missiles, which are one of the few types of defensive weapons capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Japan is considering transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but there is an important caveat

However, these interceptor missiles are expensive, and there are not enough of them in the world, as other countries have depleted their stockpiles or are trying to strengthen their own defense systems amid the war in Iran.

A source told CNN that "almost all ballistic missiles during the latest strike were not intercepted due to a shortage of missiles."

It should be recalled

Greece and Spain have stockpiles of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems whose service life is nearing its end. These missiles could be transferred to Ukraine, but the countries are so far refusing.