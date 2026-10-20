Energy infrastructure in 7 regions came under Russian attack - where outages are occurring

Ukraine's energy infrastructure in seven regions came under attack by the Russian Federation during the night of October 20, causing power outages. Schedules remain in effect. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Enemy attacks

Unfortunately, the enemy continues to deliberately and systematically attack our energy infrastructure. At night and in the morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions. As a result of the strikes, some consumers were left without electricity - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 11 regions, 87 strikes in a week - Energy Ministry

As noted, "the situation also remains difficult in the frontline and border regions." "Due to constant shelling and hostilities, we have new power outages in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," the statement said.

Energy workers have already managed to restore power to some consumers. Emergency repair crews are working wherever the security situation permits. The work is being complicated by daily Russian attacks, prolonged air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated shelling, the ministry noted.

28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy

Bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, six settlements in the Odesa region remain without electricity. Specialists are working to repair the damage.

Schedules

Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, hourly electricity outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect in some regions today. These, as emphasized, are forced measures necessary to stabilize the operation of the power system and prevent larger-scale accidents.

Russia’s overnight attack left tens of thousands of families in Ukraine without electricity