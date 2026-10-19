28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Following another wave of Russian attacks, 28 substations and other important energy facilities were hit. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after a meeting on the situation in Ukraine’s regions, UNN reports.

I held a meeting on the situation in Ukraine’s regions following another wave of Russian attacks. Unfortunately, 28 substations and other important energy facilities were hit. Restoration work is ongoing everywhere, and electricity is gradually being restored for people. I am grateful to every repair crew and to all the employees of energy companies - Zelenskyy stated.

In addition, according to the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on preparations for the heating season.

The key areas of focus were defined in detail for both government bodies and energy companies, as well as regional and local authorities. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Office team received urgent tasks regarding contacts with partners who can support our air defense as quickly as possible. There are political agreements that have not been implemented at the working level. There are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the United States Department of War. This evening, there will be an additional meeting following all the contacts of the day that need to be held. I am counting on concrete results - the Head of State concluded.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 11 regions, 87 strikes in a week - Energy Ministry