Russia’s overnight attack left tens of thousands of families in Ukraine without electricity

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the night of October 20. A number of regions, including Odesa and Rivne regions, are experiencing power outages. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities and energy company DTEK.

Details

"During the night, the enemy attacked three DTEK energy facilities in the Odesa region at once. The enemy continues to destroy the distribution networks of the Odesa region in order to prevent electricity from being delivered to homes," DTEK said in a post.

According to the available information, power has already been restored to some homes.

"Another 32,700 households remain without electricity. Our crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding," DTEK said in its post.

In addition, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported that many settlements in the Rivne region were left without power as a result of the Russian attack.

"As a result of the enemy attacks, many settlements in the Rivne region are without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply," Koval said.

We remind you

Over the course of a week, russia attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 87 times.

28 substations and energy facilities hit after a new wave of Russian attacks — Zelenskyy