Electricity imports, protection of nuclear generation, air defense missiles: Zelenskyy gave a series of tasks after the selector meeting

After receiving reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in Kyiv as the most difficult after Russian attacks, with over 1,400 high-rise buildings without heating. He also reported on cooperation with Romania to increase potential electricity imports and emphasized the need for "a different level of response" to Russian attacks, for which nuclear generation facilities remain targets. He expressed a desire to see a schedule for the supply of air defense missiles from partners, UNN reports.

"I held a selector meeting on the energy situation and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. The most difficult circumstances are still in the capital: more than 1,400 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating, and it is important that people from each such building receive all the necessary support," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, according to him, the volume of the heat package program will be increased in Kyiv. In the near future, the program will reach the volume of distributing 40,000 such packages to people, and a significant part of them will be in Kyiv, the President noted.

According to him, there were reports on the situation in Kyiv region, Kharkiv and other cities of the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipro region, Kropyvnytskyi and the region. The situation in Kherson region was discussed separately, where, according to his data, "6 settlements of the region are in difficult energy conditions due to constant drone attacks and, accordingly, extremely difficult circumstances for recovery." The regional authorities, as Zelenskyy pointed out, should ensure additional work in this direction - both protective and restorative. There were also reports on Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Chernivtsi regions.

"I thank everyone who is working on scaling up cross-border cooperation with Romania to increase the volume of possible electricity imports to Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "we discussed in detail with the Minister of Energy the situation with nuclear generation." "For the Russian army, the facilities of our nuclear generation, including infrastructure and networks connected with nuclear power plants, remain virtually constant targets. And this requires a different level of response than has been achieved now. More protection and more communication with partners are needed so that the world does not remain silent about this threat," Zelenskyy pointed out.

The President said that they also discussed with the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense "the fulfillment by partners of our agreements on the supply of missiles for air defense." "There must be a clear schedule for receiving relevant packages from partners, and all institutions of our state must be maximally involved to accelerate supplies. There should not be situations when pauses in supplies for Ukraine actually strengthen the result of Russian strikes. Every Russian attempt to break Ukraine and Ukrainians must be met with clear answers. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" the Head of State noted.

