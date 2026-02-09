$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 22932 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 28964 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 46279 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 46448 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 39365 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38182 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26440 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17966 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13398 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity imports, protection of nuclear generation, air defense missiles: Zelenskyy gave a series of tasks after the selector meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

President Zelenskyy called Kyiv the most difficult city after massive Russian strikes, where over 1,400 high-rise buildings remain without heating. He also reported on efforts to increase electricity imports and the need to strengthen the protection of nuclear facilities.

Electricity imports, protection of nuclear generation, air defense missiles: Zelenskyy gave a series of tasks after the selector meeting

After receiving reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in Kyiv as the most difficult after Russian attacks, with over 1,400 high-rise buildings without heating. He also reported on cooperation with Romania to increase potential electricity imports and emphasized the need for "a different level of response" to Russian attacks, for which nuclear generation facilities remain targets. He expressed a desire to see a schedule for the supply of air defense missiles from partners, UNN reports.

Details

"I held a selector meeting on the energy situation and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. The most difficult circumstances are still in the capital: more than 1,400 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating, and it is important that people from each such building receive all the necessary support," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, according to him, the volume of the heat package program will be increased in Kyiv. In the near future, the program will reach the volume of distributing 40,000 such packages to people, and a significant part of them will be in Kyiv, the President noted.

According to him, there were reports on the situation in Kyiv region, Kharkiv and other cities of the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipro region, Kropyvnytskyi and the region. The situation in Kherson region was discussed separately, where, according to his data, "6 settlements of the region are in difficult energy conditions due to constant drone attacks and, accordingly, extremely difficult circumstances for recovery." The regional authorities, as Zelenskyy pointed out, should ensure additional work in this direction - both protective and restorative. There were also reports on Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Chernivtsi regions.

"I thank everyone who is working on scaling up cross-border cooperation with Romania to increase the volume of possible electricity imports to Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "we discussed in detail with the Minister of Energy the situation with nuclear generation." "For the Russian army, the facilities of our nuclear generation, including infrastructure and networks connected with nuclear power plants, remain virtually constant targets. And this requires a different level of response than has been achieved now. More protection and more communication with partners are needed so that the world does not remain silent about this threat," Zelenskyy pointed out.

The President said that they also discussed with the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense "the fulfillment by partners of our agreements on the supply of missiles for air defense." "There must be a clear schedule for receiving relevant packages from partners, and all institutions of our state must be maximally involved to accelerate supplies. There should not be situations when pauses in supplies for Ukraine actually strengthen the result of Russian strikes. Every Russian attempt to break Ukraine and Ukrainians must be met with clear answers. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" the Head of State noted.

Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; 3 regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns are in effect - Ministry of Energy09.02.26, 12:35 • 2246 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kherson Oblast
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv