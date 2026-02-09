Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; 3 regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns are in effect - Ministry of Energy

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 7998 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 14195 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 20883 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 38090 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 39836 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 36318 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35597 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26030 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17689 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13234 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
70%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 10709 views
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 8012 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 7060 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 15328 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 13593 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 44959 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 66547 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 83899 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 77552 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 76968 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Kostin
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Spain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 13647 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 31833 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 45435 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 46510 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 54866 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; 3 regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns are in effect - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Due to hostilities and shelling, parts of Sumy, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions are without electricity. Nuclear generation is partially unloaded after massive Russian attacks.

Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; 3 regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns are in effect - Ministry of Energy

Fighting and enemy shelling have left some residents of three regions without electricity; after recent massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; in some regions, emergency blackouts are occurring, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of the country's energy infrastructure, consumers in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions are partially without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency restoration work on energy facilities continues.

"The elimination of the consequences of two massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system over the past week continues. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment. Restoration is ongoing both at power plants and at high-voltage substations that provide power output to nuclear power plants. Currently, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been forced in some regions," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Russia launched over 2,000 drones and 116 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy08.02.26, 11:28 • 4184 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Russian propaganda
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine