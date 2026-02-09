Nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; 3 regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks, emergency shutdowns are in effect - Ministry of Energy

Fighting and enemy shelling have left some residents of three regions without electricity; after recent massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded; in some regions, emergency blackouts are occurring, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of the country's energy infrastructure, consumers in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions are partially without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency restoration work on energy facilities continues.

"The elimination of the consequences of two massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system over the past week continues. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment. Restoration is ongoing both at power plants and at high-voltage substations that provide power output to nuclear power plants. Currently, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been forced in some regions," the Ministry of Energy noted.

