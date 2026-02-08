Russia launched over 2,000 drones and 116 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, Russia has used more than 2,000 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Almost every day they strike at energy, logistics infrastructure, and residential buildings. And this happens even when diplomatic work for peace is underway.
The President emphasized that Russian strikes cannot be ignored, because the lack of an adequate reaction from the international community leads to an increase in the number of attacks and an increase in their brutality.
Zelenskyy emphasized that it is possible to stop the aggression only with real support for Ukraine, in particular by providing missiles for air defense systems and weapons for the Ukrainian military. Separately, he noted that for the effectiveness of diplomacy, constant pressure on the Russian Federation is necessary so that the price of war becomes unacceptable for it.
