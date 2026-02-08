Russia launched over 2,000 drones and 116 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 16251 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 29714 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 28646 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 34098 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 28498 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 27117 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37956 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48923 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 45164 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 33456 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women woundedFebruary 7, 11:43 PM • 6466 views
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricityVideoFebruary 8, 12:18 AM • 7598 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNSFebruary 8, 03:22 AM • 12119 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 20056 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 6004 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 6232 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 34940 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 55809 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 49838 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 51280 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 18505 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 32657 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 34617 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 43427 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 46414 views
Russia launched over 2,000 drones and 116 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Over the past week, Russia has used more than 2,000 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to support Ukraine to stop the aggression.

Russia launched over 2,000 drones and 116 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russia has used more than 2,000 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Almost every day they strike at energy, logistics infrastructure, and residential buildings. And this happens even when diplomatic work for peace is underway.

- the message says.

The President emphasized that Russian strikes cannot be ignored, because the lack of an adequate reaction from the international community leads to an increase in the number of attacks and an increase in their brutality.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is possible to stop the aggression only with real support for Ukraine, in particular by providing missiles for air defense systems and weapons for the Ukrainian military. Separately, he noted that for the effectiveness of diplomacy, constant pressure on the Russian Federation is necessary so that the price of war becomes unacceptable for it.

Air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 101 Russian drones overnight08.02.26, 09:21 • 1956 views

Olga Rozgon

