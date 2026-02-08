Air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 101 Russian drones overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 attack UAVs, 70 of which were "Shaheds." Air defense forces destroyed 69 enemy drones.
On the night of February 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 attack UAVs, 70 of which were "Shaheds". Air defense forces destroyed 69 enemy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
On the night of February 8 (from 18:00 on February 7), the enemy attacked with 101 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, about 70 of them were "Shaheds"
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.
294 combat engagements recorded on the front: most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions08.02.26, 09:06 • 1644 views