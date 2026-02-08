Air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 101 Russian drones overnight

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 15388 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 27744 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 26982 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 32474 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 27342 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26679 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37578 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48763 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44899 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 33320 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killedFebruary 7, 11:07 PM • 8466 views
Occupiers shelled Kherson: three women woundedFebruary 7, 11:43 PM • 4416 views
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricityVideoFebruary 8, 12:18 AM • 5230 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 10930 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 18688 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 3456 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 33799 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 54779 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 48834 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 50331 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17975 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 32164 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 34187 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 43023 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 46033 views
Air defense forces destroyed 69 out of 101 Russian drones overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

On the night of February 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 attack UAVs, 70 of which were "Shaheds." Air defense forces destroyed 69 enemy drones.

On the night of February 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 attack UAVs, 70 of which were "Shaheds". Air defense forces destroyed 69 enemy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of February 8 (from 18:00 on February 7), the enemy attacked with 101 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, about 70 of them were "Shaheds"

- the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

294 combat engagements recorded on the front: most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions08.02.26, 09:06 • 1644 views

