294 combat engagements recorded on the front: most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

The 1446th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun; 294 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack, used 39 missiles, carried out 74 air strikes, dropped 227 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3663 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2778 shelling of settlements and positions of our troops, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems. - the message says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Orly, Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Trudove, Novosoloshine, Lyubytske, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Zhovta Krucha, Yurkivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel and six other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks, the enemy carried out 93 shellings, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 18 times, in the areas of Pokrovka, Zelene, Starytsia, Chuhunivka, Prylipka, Lyman, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 13 enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Shyikivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. It tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Serednie, Novoselivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Yampil, Zakitne and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Minkivka, Predtechyne, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Kostiantynivka and towards the settlements of Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Muravka, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Serhiivka, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out six attacks over the past day, in the areas of Pryvillia, Olesandhrad and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole and towards Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zelene, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk and towards Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, Prymorske and Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

