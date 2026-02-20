Russian serviceman sentenced to life in Kyiv for killing captured AFU soldiers

Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua/

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found a Russian serviceman guilty of a war crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General supported the public prosecution and insisted on this particular punishment.

The convicted person is a rifleman of the 1st company of marine infantry of the 1st battalion of the 40th separate marine infantry brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

The court established that in January 2025, during battles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, he, along with other military personnel, set up an ambush. Two Ukrainian defenders surrendered – laid down their weapons and raised their hands. Despite this, the accused opened targeted fire on them. Both prisoners of war died.

The court concluded that there was no military necessity to use force, and the convicted person was aware of the criminality of the order and had the opportunity to refuse to carry it out.

The actions of the occupier were qualified under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons, which resulted in the death of persons protected by international humanitarian law.

In addition, the court partially satisfied the civil claim and ordered the convicted person to pay UAH 50 million in moral damages to the victim.

We consistently identify Russia's war crimes and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Accountability for every war crime is inevitable - emphasized the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

