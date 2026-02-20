Russian serviceman sentenced to life in Kyiv for killing captured AFU soldiers

$43.270.03
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 13431 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 44430 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 77855 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 48363 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 81500 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40323 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 64453 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32467 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28318 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8960 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 81500 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 64453 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
Russian serviceman sentenced to life in Kyiv for killing captured AFU soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced a Russian serviceman to life imprisonment for killing two Ukrainian defenders who had surrendered. The court also ordered him to pay UAH 50 million in moral damages.

Russian serviceman sentenced to life in Kyiv for killing captured AFU soldiers
Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua/

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found a Russian serviceman guilty of a war crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General supported the public prosecution and insisted on this particular punishment.

The convicted person is a rifleman of the 1st company of marine infantry of the 1st battalion of the 40th separate marine infantry brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

The court established that in January 2025, during battles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, he, along with other military personnel, set up an ambush. Two Ukrainian defenders surrendered – laid down their weapons and raised their hands. Despite this, the accused opened targeted fire on them. Both prisoners of war died.

The court concluded that there was no military necessity to use force, and the convicted person was aware of the criminality of the order and had the opportunity to refuse to carry it out.

The actions of the occupier were qualified under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons, which resulted in the death of persons protected by international humanitarian law.

In addition, the court partially satisfied the civil claim and ordered the convicted person to pay UAH 50 million in moral damages to the victim.

We consistently identify Russia's war crimes and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Accountability for every war crime is inevitable

- emphasized the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of a group that was preparing contract killings of prominent Ukrainians and foreigners under the supervision of Russian special services. Among the potential victims was Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

