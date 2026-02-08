$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 12562 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 21974 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 22750 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 28148 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 24474 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 25563 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 36724 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48229 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 43856 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32718 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On February 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 468 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.26 amount to 1,246,330 personnel.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On February 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 468 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1246330 (+720) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11651 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24010 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37044 (+8)
          • MLRS ‒ 1637 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1295 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 127549 (+468)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4269 (+24)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 77439 (+60)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4069 (+5)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 21868 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

