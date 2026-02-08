Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
Kyiv • UNN
On February 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 468 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.26 amount to 1,246,330 personnel.
On February 7, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 468 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.26 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1246330 (+720) killed
- tanks ‒ 11651 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 24010 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 37044 (+8)
- MLRS ‒ 1637 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1295 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 127549 (+468)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4269 (+24)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 2 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 77439 (+60)
- special equipment ‒ 4069 (+5)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.
